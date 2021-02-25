FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Instant Pot’s 8-Qt. Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker now $50 off at Amazon: $90 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker for $89.98 shipped. Regularly $140, this is a $50 price drop and the lowest total we can find. For comparison sake, Target charges $120 for the 6-quart Duo Evo Plus right now. Alongside the family-sized 8-quart capacity, this model features 48 customizable presets for “soups, beans, rice, ribs and more.” It has a stainless steel inner cooking pot with non-slip handles and a flat inner surface that “can be used on gas, electric and induction stovetop/cooktops.” This one also ships with a stainless steel steam rack and carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you don’t need the 8-quart capacity, take a look at the previous-generation model that starts from under $60 right now. This one comes with much of the same feature set and will provide an ideal 1-pot meal solution for even less than the Duo Evo Plus above. 

Swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals including today’s Gold Box Moen faucet and fixture sale from $21.50 as well as Keurig’s K-Duo Coffee Maker at $70 off the going rate. We also have some great deals on Dyson vacuums, fans, heaters, air purifiers, and more at up to $100 off over at Home Depot today. Just be sure not to forget about your furry friends as Amazon’s Wag dog food/treat sale is still live at up to 40% off.

The best gets even better: Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is the latest evolution of the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo Series; With 20 plus enhancements, it is the fastest in the class, the easiest to use for new users and the most customizable for experienced Instant Pot owners. Cooks fast & saves time: Cooks up to 70 % faster; New 1400w heating element reduces preheating time allowing you to make meals faster. 

