Instant Pot’s 8-Qt. Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker now $50 off at Amazon: $90 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker for $89.98 shipped. Regularly $140, this is a $50 price drop and the lowest total we can find. For comparison sake, Target charges $120 for the 6-quart Duo Evo Plus right now. Alongside the family-sized 8-quart capacity, this model features 48 customizable presets for “soups, beans, rice, ribs and more.” It has a stainless steel inner cooking pot with non-slip handles and a flat inner surface that “can be used on gas, electric and induction stovetop/cooktops.” This one also ships with a stainless steel steam rack and carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the 8-quart capacity, take a look at the previous-generation model that starts from under $60 right now. This one comes with much of the same feature set and will provide an ideal 1-pot meal solution for even less than the Duo Evo Plus above.

More on the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus:

The best gets even better: Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is the latest evolution of the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo Series; With 20 plus enhancements, it is the fastest in the class, the easiest to use for new users and the most customizable for experienced Instant Pot owners. Cooks fast & saves time: Cooks up to 70 % faster; New 1400w heating element reduces preheating time allowing you to make meals faster.

