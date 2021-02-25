FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 for Mac drops to one of its best prices yet at $71.50, more from $46

Amazon offers the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac at $71.56 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, comes within $2 of the low, and is the third-best discount to date. Logitech’s latest addition to its popular stable of MX Mac accessories launched back in September, delivering its most low-profile and compact mouse yet. Alongside the ability to be used on any surface, other notable features here include up to 70-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth connectivity. Not to mention Logitech FLOW support for pairing with multiple devices at a time. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 255 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Logitech ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse for $46.18. Down from $50, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve seen and a new all-time low. With similar Mac compatibility as the lead deal, this wireless peripheral delivers a trackball design for added ergonomics. Its white colorway pairs with Bluetooth connectivity, two extra buttons, and its signature trackball form. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

But if you’re looking to outfit a Surface device with some new peripherals, don’t forget that Microsoft’s Ergonomic Keyboard has dropped to $100 alongside an extra $40 off sale on the brand’s first-party accessories. Then check out the deals we spotted on JLab’s USB-C Microphone lineup, which is now down to new lows from $40.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 for Mac features:

Master it, anywhere with MX Anywhere 3 for Mac– a compact performance mouse designed for your Mac or iPad no matter where you work – from the home office, to the cafe, to the airport lounge. The electromagnetic MagSpeed scroll wheel is faster, quieter, and more precise. A low-profile design is contoured for the shape of your hand – with silicone side grips ensure that it’s always soft to the touch. 

