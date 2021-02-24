FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboard falls to $100 (Save 23%) + extra $40 off bundle sale

-
Amazon currently offers the Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Down from its $130 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 23% price cut, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in over a year. Microsoft’s Ergonomic Keyboard delivers an elevated typing experience to your Surface device with a unique design that’s aimed at tackling wrist and finger pain. Its ergonomic design pairs with a wrist rest and connects to your machine over Bluetooth. Rated 4/5 stars from over 685 customers. Head below for more.

On top of the direct discount on the featured Microsoft discount, Amazon is also launching an extra $40 off promotion when you add any two of the Surface accessories on this landing page to your cart. Alongside the Ergonomic Keyboard, you’ll find everything from wireless mice, stylus, charging docks, and more, many of which are already on sale. Here are some of the highlights:

But if it’s some new peripherals for your Mac or iPad workstation, don’t forget that this morning saw rare discounts go live on Apple’s Space Gray Magic Keyboard, as well as its Magic Trackpad and more from $94. Then go check out our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to save as well as the Surface Laptop 3 deal that just went live.

Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboard features:

Ergonomic Keyboard’s subtle changes to the keytop geometry, split space bar, and naturally arched shape protect you from wrist and hand strain, and improve your typing form to speed up your words per minute.

