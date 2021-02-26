FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pair your Apple Watch with this leather band for just $9.50 (Save 22%)

-
AmazonAppleMarge Plus
Reg. $12 $9.50

Marge Plus (98% positive all-time feedback from 2,100+) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band for $9.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in nearly two months, and is the second-best price to date. Compatible with 42 and 44mm Apple Watch models, this leather band is a great way to class up your look from the silicone style that was likely bundled with your wearable out of the box. It features a genuine leather build alongside stainless steel lugs for a sophisticated look. Over 23,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

But for those who would rather carry over the space gray design of their wearable to the strap, stylish stainless steel link Apple Watch band is still on sale for just $13. That’s alongside ongoing braided solo loop band discount that’s live at $13, as well as all of the other markdowns in our Apple guide.

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

100% Genuine leather band – Premium soft top genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, new stylish design, comes with stainless steel polished silver-colored classic Buckle, anti-slip & sweat-absorbent. Our warranty time is longer than others as our quality is guaranteed, unconditionally refund or resend with any quality problems, life time friendly customer service, ONLY offered by Marge Plus store.

