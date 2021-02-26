FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Parrot’s Anafi drone bundle hits $530 (Refurb, Orig. $900), more from $125

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Parrot Drones with prices starting at $125 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. One standout is on the Parrot Anafi Drone Extended Bundle at $529.99 in certified refurbished condition. Down from its original $900 going rate, and still typically fetching that much in new condition, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in four months.

Complete with 2-hours of flight time per charge, Parrot Anafi has a 4-kilometer range and 4K HDR camera system for getting those scenic aerial shots. There’s also two extra batteries, a carrying case included, and a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 150 customers and you can learn more over at DroneDJ. More below.

Be sure to shop all of the other price cuts in today’s sale for other ways to get into the drone game. Alongside the featured bundle, you’ll find some standalone quadcopters as well as lower-end bundles to get you taking aerial photos and the like. Prices start at $125, so be sure to check out everything right here.

But if you’re in search of some new storage for your drone, don’t forget to check out these ongoing Amazon SanDisk memory card deals. You’ll find a variety of capacities available here headlined by a 256GB microSD card at $38, as well as some more affordable offerings from $14.

Parrot Anafi Drone features:

Take in the scenery with this Parrot ANAFI drone. The robust, compact design lets you carry it wherever the trail takes you, and the drone unfolds easily when it’s time for flight. The camera captures beautiful 4K images and video, and this Parrot ANAFI drone keeps your footage smooth with its three-axis image stabilization.

