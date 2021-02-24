FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon SanDisk memory card deals from $14: 256GB Extreme MicroSDXC, 64GB models, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $28+ From $14

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 256GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with adapter for $37.99 shipped. Matched at B&H. Regularly up to $70, it has more recently sold for between $43 and $48 at Amazon with today’s offer being a new all-time low there. Great for adding additional storage to camera and drone setups as well as Android handsets and much more, this model is 4K UHD-ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30). It can reach up to 160MB/s read speeds and up to 90MB/s writing as well as being temperature-, water-, shock-, and X-ray-protected. Ships with a lifetime warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 177,000 Amazon customers. More SanDisk deals below. 

If the 256GB capacity is overkill for you, save some cash and go with this $20 SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card instead, or one of the options in the list below. 

More SanDisk memory card deals:

While we are talking SanDisk, be sure to check out our coverage of the “world’s fastest” 1TB microSD card and all of the brand’s latest iPhone 12 accessories right here. Then check out some of our other storage deals including WD’s My Cloud Pro NAS and everything else in our mac accessories guide

More on the SanDisk 256GB Extreme MicroSDXC:

  • Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high res images and 4K UHD videos; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds
  • Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds
  • 4K UHD and Full HD Ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30)
  • Rated A2 for faster loading and in app performance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s high-end Leather Loveseat and Modern Sof...
Kensington’s dual 4K display Thunderbolt 3 Dock s...
Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboard falls to $100 (Sav...
Amazon Aquaphor sale up to 30% off: Ointment, baby sham...
Amazon’s premium Wall-Mount Paper Towel Holder st...
Add extra light to your home with this dimmable and col...
Google’s official Pixel 4a with 5G Fabric Case fa...
TaoTronics’ 3-in-1 Ultrasonic Humidifier and oil ...
Show More Comments

Related

$375 off

Amazon has Samsung’s unlocked 5G Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone at $925 ($375 off)

$925 Learn More
$309 off

Amazon’s high-end Leather Loveseat and Modern Sofa are up to $309 off

From $780 Learn More
Up to 36% off

Bundle APC’s 10-outlet 1350VA UPS + 6-outlet surge protector to save up to 36% from $135

From $135 Learn More
Reg. $200

Kensington’s dual 4K display Thunderbolt 3 Dock sees very first discount to $160 (Save 20%)

$160 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale cuts up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more, today only

From $10 Learn More
Extra $40 off

Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboard falls to $100 (Save 23%) + extra $40 off bundle sale

Shop now Learn More
30% off

Amazon Aquaphor sale up to 30% off: Ointment, baby shampoo, gifts, more from $7

From $7 Learn More
22% off

Amazon’s premium Wall-Mount Paper Towel Holder strikes $16.50 (Save 22%)

$16.50 Learn More