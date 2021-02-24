Amazon SanDisk memory card deals from $14: 256GB Extreme MicroSDXC, 64GB models, more

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 256GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with adapter for $37.99 shipped. Matched at B&H. Regularly up to $70, it has more recently sold for between $43 and $48 at Amazon with today’s offer being a new all-time low there. Great for adding additional storage to camera and drone setups as well as Android handsets and much more, this model is 4K UHD-ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30). It can reach up to 160MB/s read speeds and up to 90MB/s writing as well as being temperature-, water-, shock-, and X-ray-protected. Ships with a lifetime warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 177,000 Amazon customers. More SanDisk deals below.

If the 256GB capacity is overkill for you, save some cash and go with this $20 SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card instead, or one of the options in the list below.

More SanDisk memory card deals:

More on the SanDisk 256GB Extreme MicroSDXC:

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high res images and 4K UHD videos; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

4K UHD and Full HD Ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30)

Rated A2 for faster loading and in app performance

