Home Depot takes up to 35% off Dyson stick vacuums, robotic models, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off a selection of cordless stick vacuums, robotic models, and more. Shipping is free across the board and many items are also eligible for curbside pickup, as well. Headlining is the Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum at $239. Down from its $350 going rate, you’re saving 32% with today’s offer coming within $10 of our previous mention and marking one of the best we’ve seen to date. This Dyson stick vacuum delivers up to 40 minutes of runtime per charge. It pairs with various included attachments to go from sweeping the floors to steps and more with a handheld configuration. Over 925 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if you’re not looking to pay the Dyson tax or just think another model would be a better fit, be sure to check out all of the markdowns in today’s sale. With as much as 35% in savings to be had, you’ll find everything from more capable upright vacuums to robotic offerings and more.

Then go swing by our home goods guide for evelegon more. While you’re refreshing your space, the collection of sofas and futons we saw go on sale from $138 over the week is still live, which is joined by a 6-pack of Amazon’s dusk-to-dawn night lights for $9.50.

Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

Engineered for everyday use, this Dyson vacuum has strong suction and lightweight versatility. Up to 40 minutes of run time. Actual run time will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used. Direct drive cleaner head. Deep cleans carpets and hard floors. 2 Dyson engineered tools for versatile quick cleaning. Converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery. 2 Tier Radial cyclones 15 cyclones, arranged across 2-tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!