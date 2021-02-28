FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to 35% off Dyson stick vacuums, robotic models, more

-
Home GoodsHome DepotDyson
Shop now 35% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off a selection of cordless stick vacuums, robotic models, and more. Shipping is free across the board and many items are also eligible for curbside pickup, as well. Headlining is the Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum at $239. Down from its $350 going rate, you’re saving 32% with today’s offer coming within $10 of our previous mention and marking one of the best we’ve seen to date. This Dyson stick vacuum delivers up to 40 minutes of runtime per charge. It pairs with various included attachments to go from sweeping the floors to steps and more with a handheld configuration. Over 925 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if you’re not looking to pay the Dyson tax or just think another model would be a better fit, be sure to check out all of the markdowns in today’s sale. With as much as 35% in savings to be had, you’ll find everything from more capable upright vacuums to robotic offerings and more.

Then go swing by our home goods guide for evelegon more. While you’re refreshing your space, the collection of sofas and futons we saw go on sale from $138 over the week is still live, which is joined by a 6-pack of Amazon’s dusk-to-dawn night lights for $9.50.

Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

Engineered for everyday use, this Dyson vacuum has strong suction and lightweight versatility. Up to 40 minutes of run time. Actual run time will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used. Direct drive cleaner head. Deep cleans carpets and hard floors. 2 Dyson engineered tools for versatile quick cleaning. Converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery. 2 Tier Radial cyclones 15 cyclones, arranged across 2-tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

Dyson

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s Gold Box takes up to 30% off electric too...
Fashionable futons plunge as low as $138 shipped from A...
At $1.50 each, grabbing six of Amazon’s dusk-to-d...
Save 50% on the Suncast 22-cu. ft. vertical storage she...
Graco’s highly-rated SlimFit 3-in-1 Car Seat now ...
Tame your garage with a 50-pack of Amazon 11-inch Ball ...
Save 25% on this Lodge 5-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookw...
Ninja Hot & Cold Coffee Maker with built-in milk f...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $500+

Dyson refurbished Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vac now $300 (Orig. $700), more

From $20 Learn More
20% off

Home Depot takes $100 off Dyson vacuums, fans, heaters, air purifiers, more

Shop now Learn More
80% off

Amazon takes up to 80% off Kindle eBooks and print magazine subs from $1, today only

From $1 Learn More
Shop now

Apple Watch Series 5 models up to $300 off with deals on Nike+, Cellular, more

$300 off Learn More
Reg. $60

Satechi’s new Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station sees rare discount to $55

$55 Learn More
26% off

Mackie’s latest CR-X speakers fall to all-time lows from $90 (Save up to 26%)

From $90 Learn More
30% off

Today’s Gold Box takes up to 30% off electric toothbrush, water flossers, more from $6

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $249

Fossil Gen 5E Wear OS Smartwatch falls to second-best price yet at $149.50 (Reg. $249)

$149.50 Learn More