Today’s Gold Box takes up to 30% off electric toothbrush, water flossers, more from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off on Fairywill Oral Care products with prices starting at $6. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is this Water Flosser and Toothbrush Combo at $37.99. Down from its $57 going rate, you’re saving 33% here with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen to date and coming within cents of the all-time low. This package includes everything you’ll need to elevate your oral care routine with the electric toothbrush itself as well as a eater flosser. There’s also a collection of bundled accessories to help get you started including various brush heads and floss attachments. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if the featured combo just isn’t what you’re after, be sure to check out all of the other discounts in today’s sale. With prices starting at $6, you’ll find standalone electric toothbrush and water flossers, as well as spare brush heads and much more. And at up to 30% off, now is a great time to refresh your setup.

Then go dive into all of the markdowns live in our home goods guide. This weekend saw a collection of sofas and futons go on sale from $138, which is joined by a 6-pack of Amazon’s dusk-to-dawn night lights for $9.50.

Failywill Water Flosser and Toothbrush Combo features:

Included electric toothbrush and cordless water flosser, also with 4 brush heads and 4 jet tips, Fairywill Teeth Cleaner Gift Set help you get a thorough cleaning the teeth and helpful for curing periodontal disease. 5 High-performance modes to suit different conditions of teeth and gums. 55 gram extra-light weight designed, less than half of regular electric toothbrush. With 40,000 micro-brushes per minute, the electric teethbrusher give you the clean and healthy teeth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!