Satechi’s new Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station sees rare discount to $55

Satechi’s offical Amazon storefront currently offers its Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station for $54.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is only the second notable price cut to date and marks the second-best we’ve seen since launching in January. This multi-device charger from Satechi delivers a space to refuel up to five different devices at a time. Dock5 kicks things off with an integrated 10W Qi pad as well as dual USB-A slots and a pair of 20W USB-C ports to round out the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save even more when you opt for this RAVPower 65W 4-port charger at $43 instead. This offering won’t deliver as sleek of an all-in-one charging setup, bu will be able to refuel four devices at a time thanks to relying on a pair of USB-C ports and two USB-A slots. An impressive 4.9/5 star rating from over 4,300 customers completes the package.

We just recently got a look at the new Siri-enabled multimedia and presentation remotes from Satechi which launched alongside the brand’s hybrid USB-C Apple Watch and AirPods Charger. But then for other ways to refresh your charging setup, head on over to our smartphone accessories guide.

Satechi Dock5 Charging Station features:

Create your own modern charging space while keeping all your electronics organized with the Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging. Ideal for family homes, workspaces, classrooms, and more, the Charging Station powers five USB devices at the same time with two USB-C PD ports, two USB-A ports, and a designated Qi wireless charging pad.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!