Google Pixel 4a 5G falls to new Amazon all-time low at $449

-
AmazonAndroidGoogle
Reg. $499 $449

Amazon offers the unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $449 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Having dropped from its usual $499 going rate, you’re saving $50 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new Amazon all-time low.

Pixel 4a delivers a 5.8-inch OLED display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G chip and comes armed with 5G connectivity. Not only is it more powerful than the standard edition 4a, but you’re also looking at increased battery life and a 16MP wide-angle camera lens on the back in addition to the primary 12.2MP sensor. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without the increased performance and bolstered battery life on the 5G version, going with the standard Pixel 4a might be a better option. You’re getting the same overall design and much of the same functionality, but for a more affordable $349 price tag. Otherwise, use a portion of your savings from the lead deal to protect the Pixel 4a 5G with Spigen’s Tough Armor Case at $15.

Those who don’t mind locking themselves into a new plan at Verizon can also still score the Pixel 4a 5G for $5 per month. That’s alongside the standard Pixel 4a for FREE with the same plan. Then go hit up our Android guide for all of the other best discounts like right now.

Google Pixel 4a 5G features:

Meet Pixel 4a with 5G, the essential Google phone. It has the helpful stuff you need in a cell phone, with an extra boost of 5G speed. So you can download a movie in seconds, enjoy smooth streaming, and play your favorite games. Pixel 4a with 5G also takes amazing ultrawide photos in any light, keeps your data safe, blocks robocalls, and has an all-day battery that can last up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.

