The latest fitness-focused wearable is launching today, but not from a company you’d expect. Gatorade is now stepping outside of its lead in the sports drink market to unveil its new Gx Sweat Patch. This single-use wearable sticks to your arm to analyze sweat from your workouts or training sessions. Head below for a closer look.

Gatorade debuts new Gx Sweat Patch

The new Gatorade Gx Sweat Patch debuts as one of the very first single-use smart fitness products to date, for both the company and the market as a whole. The patch adheres to your inner left arm and fills up with sweat as you exercise. Once you’ve a completed the run, lifting session, or other workout, you’ll be able to send all of the data over to the Gx companion iPhone app.

The app allows you to check out your unique sweat profile that offers insight based on overall sweat levels, sodium losses in the forearm, body weight, and workout type or intensity. The end result here is to offer tips on the best ways for you to hydrate before and after workouts to not only maximize performance, but also avoid cramping and dehydration. You’ll also be able to see in-depth analytics on the rate at which you sweat as well as sodium loss and more.

Given that these are single-use patches, you’ll have to throw away the Bluetooth-enabled wearable after each session. Gatorade notes that the Gx Sweat Patch is ideally only worn for around 30 minutes at a time, so more intense workouts might have you using more than one to get the most accurate results.

You’ll also be able to connect with Apple Health, Garmin, Strava, and other popular fitness ecosystems for syncing workout information and stats. All of that is to say the Gatorade Gx Sweat Patch won’t be replacing your Apple Watch or other wearable in its current form. It’s more of a supplementary device to bring even more data from workouts and the like to your smartphone.

Now available for purchase

The Gatorade Gx Sweat Patch is now available for purchase and enters with a $24.99 price tag for a pair of the wearables. It is available exclusively from DICK’S Sporting Goods and is now shipping.

9to5Toys’ Take

Leave it to the folks at Gatorade to make something as ambitious yet novel as the new sweat patch. At $25 per pop, these are certainly going to be on the more expensive end if you plan on using one during every workout or practice session. But as an actual shipping product, this is a pretty interesting release regardless of how practical the single-use Gx Sweat Patch ends up being.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!