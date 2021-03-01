You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Today we are taking a hands-on look at the new felt AirPods case from Oakywood. Officially unveiled earlier this month, just after the brand’s MagSafe wooden cases hit, the new Oakywood felt AirPods cases feature merino wool exteriors with a handy keychain clip and a nice snap closure. We recently got a chance to put the Felt AirPods Case to the test over the last couple weeks and are now ready to feature it in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for a closer look.

Continuing the brand’s penchant for using premium materials in a mid-tier price range, the $45 Oakywood felt AirPods case is available in gray or a darker anthracite charcoal-like colorway for both the standard-sized AirPods case and the Pro model.

They feature what Oakywood calls a “soft merino wool” felt (100 OEKO-TEX) that feels little bit tougher and more robust than what I would call soft. Nonetheless a premium-feeling and looking wool, it is said to be non-toxic as well as being “safe for children and animals.”

Oakywood’s merino wool felt also “effectively protects your AirPods from bumps and drops.” And while I haven’t really thrown them around on purpose, it certainly adds an extra layer of cushioning you’ll be happy was in place in the event your case takes a tumble down the steps or on hard concrete.

These cases also feature a microfiber lining to prevent slippage and to offer your AirPods case a smooth, scratch-free home. All is up to par and works as suggested, as far as I’m concerned. From there a small, metal-like mini carabineer type of keychain allows the case to easily snap on to a bag, backpack, or purse. It’s not the most robust piece of metal-like plastic here, but it will take a pretty hard fall or impact to bend it out of shape.

While to me it would seem that the merino wool exterior material was intended to be a little bit softer to the touch, and possibly something some folks might be shocked by, I for one appreciate the rugged feel and texture here. It, for me, makes the whole thing seem even more premium and makes opting for a $45 option over a budget option on Amazon all the more worth it.

The actual keychain clip could have followed along these aesthetic lines, offering up a more rugged and tough construction, but it certainly does the job and is more than robust enough for typical EDC setups, trips to the store and work, or just down to the gym and back. Although it would have been nice to have the whole keychain assembly be removable to offer up some options for various users and scenarios, that’s just something to keep in mind and a minor gripe overall. It’s also top-mounted, as opposed to some of the side-mounted clips we see on AirPods cases, which I really appreciate, if not just for the peace of mind that the case isn’t dangling with the chance everything could fall out from one minor lid mishap because it’s already almost upside down.

While completely wireless charging compatible, the cutout along the bottom for wired connections isn’t quite as “perfect” as I would have hoped. This seems to be a bit of a trend among AirPods cases that aren’t that snug silicone-like material, and something most folks might not even notice, but it’s not quite as tight fitting around the bottom cut-out as I would have liked.

All-in-all, anyone looking for a mid-tier solution in the natural-material category will likely be pleased with an Oakywood Felt AirPods Case purchase. While I only had a chance to go hands-on with the non-Pro variant here, and can’t really speak precisely to the fit on Apple’s AirPods Pro case, it would appear as though everything about the two are identical outside of the actual form factor.

