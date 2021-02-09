FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Oakywood unveils new merino wool AirPods cases today with microfiber lining

-
NewsOakywood

After covering the launch of its new MagSafe covers and taking a hands-on look at its iPhone 12 case lineup, it’s time for Oakywood’s new felt AirPods cases. Today the brand is unveiling a pair of new covers for Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro models with wool construction and soft fiber lining in two different colorways and with handy metal clips. Head below for a closer look. 

Oakywood’s new felt AirPods cases

The new felt AirPods cases from Oakywood come in two flavors, one in standard sizing and one for the Pro-model AirPods case. They are described as “minimalistic, soft, and shock-resistant” with a natural look and ecologically friendly materials. 

More specifically, they are made of soft “100 OEKO-TEX certified merino wool” that is said to be environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and safe for children and animals. This ”thick felt” shell is complemented by a microfiber layer that protects your precious Apple gear and prevents “AirPods from shifting inside the case.” These new felt AirPods cases are both compatible with wireless chargers and feature a handy clip to attach to your purse, backpack, or keys. 

The felt AirPods Pro case is made of soft, 100 OEKO-TEX certified merino wool. The AirPods sleeve, lined with a thin layer of microfiber, will keep your AirPods Pro in place and protect them against falls. Thanks to a special clip, the felt AirPods sleeve can accompany you wherever you want – on the way to work or on mountain trips. Attach the case to your backpack, bag, or keys and keep the best sound quality within your reach.

Both models are available in anthracite and gray colorways. The Oakywood Felt AirPods Pro Case and Felt AirPods Case are both listed at $45 and are ready for shipping right now. 

Just be sure to take a look at the new Pad & Quill AirPods cases we featured at 15% off today as well as this deal on the adorable elago Mini Car Case while you’re at it. The actual AirPods themselves are seeing notable price drops right now, with deals starting from $110.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Oakywood

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

adidas Valentine’s Day is live! Festive running s...
Twelve South stylishly tackles cable clutter with new l...
JLab intros new affordable Talk USB-C microphone lineup...
Moshi’s new Symbus Mini USB-C hub has 4K60 HDMI, ...
All-new 7,000-lumen Optoma laser projector has short-th...
The most anticipated cookbooks of 2021
Samsung’s 8K Neo QLED TV lineup arrives next mont...
Final Fantasy 14 gets FREE PlayStation 5 upgrade, open ...
Show More Comments

Related

15% off

Pad & Quill’s new leather AirPods Max/Pro cases see first price drop from $42.50 (15% off)

$42.50+ Learn More
Reg. $16

elago’s Mini Car Case protects your AirPods with a unique design at $12.50

$12.50 Learn More

Satechi Dock5 can charge all your Apple devices in one location

Learn More
Save 24%

Apple AirPods Pro see refurb discount to $150, latest AirPods at $110

From $110 Learn More
15% off

Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C hub has 100W charging passthrough, 4K HDMI, more at $24

Under $24 Learn More
45% off

Humidify your home or office with this 4.5L humidifier at just $22 (45% off)

$22 Learn More
$10 off

Refresh your home office with this 31-inch desk at only $50 on Amazon

$50 Learn More
20% off

TACKLIFE’s mini handheld circular saw comes with six blades at under $64

$64 Learn More