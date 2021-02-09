After covering the launch of its new MagSafe covers and taking a hands-on look at its iPhone 12 case lineup, it’s time for Oakywood’s new felt AirPods cases. Today the brand is unveiling a pair of new covers for Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro models with wool construction and soft fiber lining in two different colorways and with handy metal clips. Head below for a closer look.

Oakywood’s new felt AirPods cases

The new felt AirPods cases from Oakywood come in two flavors, one in standard sizing and one for the Pro-model AirPods case. They are described as “minimalistic, soft, and shock-resistant” with a natural look and ecologically friendly materials.

More specifically, they are made of soft “100 OEKO-TEX certified merino wool” that is said to be environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and safe for children and animals. This ”thick felt” shell is complemented by a microfiber layer that protects your precious Apple gear and prevents “AirPods from shifting inside the case.” These new felt AirPods cases are both compatible with wireless chargers and feature a handy clip to attach to your purse, backpack, or keys.

The felt AirPods Pro case is made of soft, 100 OEKO-TEX certified merino wool. The AirPods sleeve, lined with a thin layer of microfiber, will keep your AirPods Pro in place and protect them against falls. Thanks to a special clip, the felt AirPods sleeve can accompany you wherever you want – on the way to work or on mountain trips. Attach the case to your backpack, bag, or keys and keep the best sound quality within your reach.

Both models are available in anthracite and gray colorways. The Oakywood Felt AirPods Pro Case and Felt AirPods Case are both listed at $45 and are ready for shipping right now.

Just be sure to take a look at the new Pad & Quill AirPods cases we featured at 15% off today as well as this deal on the adorable elago Mini Car Case while you’re at it. The actual AirPods themselves are seeing notable price drops right now, with deals starting from $110.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!