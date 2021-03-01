FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs with 7,000MB/s speeds on sale from $80

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsSamsung
Save $30 From $80

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s new 980 PRO NVMe M.2 Gen4 Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive lineup headlined by the 1TB model at $199.99 shipped. Down from its $230 going rate, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer marking the very first notable price cut to date and amounting a new all-time low. This internal SSD delivers a notable performance boost to your gaming PC and more with an NVMe design, 1TB of storage, and upwards of 7,000MB/s transfer speeds. Alongside assisting with ensuring games load faster, this will make for a much faster boot drive and more. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $80.

Other Samsung 980 PRO SSD capacities on sale:

For those looking to take some SSD storage on-the-go, SanDisk’s Extreme Portable drive is currently on sale today, as well. Down from its usual $250 going rate, you’ll be able to score this 1TB USB-C SSD for $150 while taking advantage of up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds. Otherwise, go check out our PC gaming guide for even more ways to elevate the battlestation.

Samsung 980 PRO NVMe SSD features:

Unleash the power of Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for next-level computing. 980 PRO is raising the bar for NVMe SSDs, delivering read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s. Designed for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users, the 980 PRO offers high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more. The 980 PRO comes in a compact M.2 2280 form factor, thus optimizing power efficiency, making it ideal for building high-performance computing systems

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Refresh your water bottles from $6 at Amazon: CamelBak,...
This premium stand elevates an iPad, iPhone, and more f...
This gaming chair has a built-in subwoofer + speakers t...
Amazon Chemical Guys car cleaning sale from $7.50: Poli...
Bag two 1500-lumen rechargeable LED flashlights for $8....
Switch gear from $9: Nintendo Animal Crossing case hits...
Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $...
Amazon offers hoodies, pullovers, and more from $20 Pri...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $350

Bundle OnePlus 8 Pro with its Buds Z at $699 ($350 off), more from $599

From $599 Learn More

Green Deals: Step up your home’s curb appeal with a 2-pack of solar LED spotlights at $20, more

Learn More
50% off

Refresh your water bottles from $6 at Amazon: CamelBak, Nalgene, more up to 50% off

From $6 Learn More
35% off

This premium stand elevates an iPad, iPhone, and more for less than $8 (Amazon low)

Under $8 Learn More
34% off

This gaming chair has a built-in subwoofer + speakers to upgrade your setup at $216

$216 Learn More

Gatorade’s new single-use smart Gx Patch measures sweat and hydration

Read more Learn More
40% off

Nike drops new markdowns up to 40% off from $12: FlyKnit, Dri-FIT, more

From $12 Learn More
25% off

Amazon Chemical Guys car cleaning sale from $7.50: Polish kits, microfiber towel, more

From $7.50 Learn More