Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs with 7,000MB/s speeds on sale from $80

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s new 980 PRO NVMe M.2 Gen4 Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive lineup headlined by the 1TB model at $199.99 shipped. Down from its $230 going rate, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer marking the very first notable price cut to date and amounting a new all-time low. This internal SSD delivers a notable performance boost to your gaming PC and more with an NVMe design, 1TB of storage, and upwards of 7,000MB/s transfer speeds. Alongside assisting with ensuring games load faster, this will make for a much faster boot drive and more. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $80.

Other Samsung 980 PRO SSD capacities on sale:

For those looking to take some SSD storage on-the-go, SanDisk’s Extreme Portable drive is currently on sale today, as well. Down from its usual $250 going rate, you’ll be able to score this 1TB USB-C SSD for $150 while taking advantage of up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds. Otherwise, go check out our PC gaming guide for even more ways to elevate the battlestation.

Samsung 980 PRO NVMe SSD features:

Unleash the power of Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for next-level computing. 980 PRO is raising the bar for NVMe SSDs, delivering read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s. Designed for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users, the 980 PRO offers high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more. The 980 PRO comes in a compact M.2 2280 form factor, thus optimizing power efficiency, making it ideal for building high-performance computing systems

