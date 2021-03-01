Amazon has SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD down at $150 (Reg. up to $250)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD for $149.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $250 and still regularly fetching as much at Best Buy, this model has sold for between $160 and $170 at Amazon over the last several months. It is now at the lowest price we can find as well as a new 2021 Amazon low. This is the latest-generation SanDisk Extreme portable SSD with up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds. Along with the “durable silicon shell” for added protection, this model sports up to 2-meter drop protection, IP55 water- and dust-resistance, 256‐bit AES hardware encryption, and USB-C connectivity (as well as a USB-A adapter). With a 4+ star rating from over 34,000 Amazon customers and a 5-year warranty, this model is easily one of the best in its category. More details below.

While you’ll also find the WD 1TB My Passport SSD down at around $150 right now as well, the RAVPower model is even more affordable right now. Regularly $150, the $35 on-page coupon will drop your total down to $115 on the RAVPower Portable 1TB External SSD Pro. While it’s not quite as speedy, nor does it include the big brand name, it will provide ample storage for your USB-C devices much the same otherwise. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 800 Amazon customers.

We are also still tracking big-time deals on the WD’s My Cloud Pro NAS with up to 20TB of storage from $350, just be sure to check out some of the latest releases in the product category as well. Those include CORSAIR’s latest NVMe SSDs, Western Digital’s all-new 4TB portable SSDs, and Kingston’s expanded lineup as well as the Synology 25GbE NIC.

More on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating

