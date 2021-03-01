FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Walmart ditches $35 minimum requirement for Express Delivery

-
WalmartNews

On top of next-day shipping, Walmart offers an Express Delivery service that can get something to your door in a matter of two hours or less. Until now, you had to place a $35 minimum order to take advantage of the service, which would be on top of your standard $8 to $10 charge, making the total delivery fee up to $20 for some shoppers. Well, the retailer has listened to consumers and decided to waive the minimum order requirement, only charging the Express Delivery fee this time around. Interested in finding out what all this change includes? Keep reading to find out more.

What is Walmart Express Delivery?

Walmart’s Express Delivery is a service offered by the retailer to deliver items to your doorstep in two hours or less. While normal grocery delivery can sometimes be same-day, you might have to wait several hours for an open slot to bring your order to you. With Express Delivery, you’ll get the order in 2-hours or less, as long as there’s a window available. Previously, Express Delivery would cost the standard delivery fee, $10, and you’d have to make a minimum $35 purchase to be eligible, but today’s update changed that to remove the minimum requirement.

Walmart+ continues to be the best way to shop online

Launched last year, Walmart+ is the retailer’s answer to Amazon Prime, offering no-cost same-day delivery, $0.05 per gallon off at Walmart and Murphy gas stations, contact-free checkout with Scan and Go, free shipping, and more.

While same-day delivery is free in many instances, Walmart would previously require a minimum $35 order to get Express Delivery, on top of a $10 delivery fee. Well, with the new update to the program, Express Delivery will no longer have that $35 minimum, though you’ll still have to pay the $10 Express fee to have an order placed on your doorstep in two hours or less.

Walmart no longer requires minimum order cost to be eligible for Express Delivery

Walmart’s latest update to its 2-hour delivery program doesn’t just apply to Walmart+ customers, however. Now, shoppers of the retail giant can place same-day delivery orders of any size, even under $35, when opting for Express Delivery at checkout.

Express Delivery is being offered at nearly 3,000 Walmart stores, which covers around 70% of the US population according to the retailer. This can help you shop contact-free from the comfort of your own home, and is just one of a number of ways the superstore is helping you stay safe during these trying times.

Ways to shop at Walmart contact-free:

  • Pickup in store or curbside at no cost
  • Same-day delivery with fees ranging from $7.95 to $9.95, minimum $35 required
  • Walmart+ members can enjoy free same-day delivery, minimum $35 required
  • Express Delivery 2-hour service with no minimum, but additional $10 fee

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

JINS launches Evangelion eyewear collection with EVA Un...
Lock down a 42-piece Rubbermaid Food Container Set at $...
March Reading List 2021 has buzzworthy titles to check ...
New ViewSonic portable projector packs instant auto foc...
Gatorade’s new single-use smart Gx Patch measures...
Leaked Elden Ring footage shows first gameplay for the ...
Check out all of LEGO’s new March 2021 sets: Star War...
Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive updates and new con...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Express offers its best styles from just $15 + extra 50% off clearance: Jeans, shoes, more

From $15 Learn More

Amazon closes Prime Pantry after trying different strategies for six years

Learn More
54% off

This LED desk lamp has five brightness modes + 2A USB charging at just $13.50 (54% off)

$13.50 Learn More
60% off

Save 60% on Hasbro’s Rubik’s Solve The Cube Bundle with four puzzles at $14 Prime shipped

$14 Learn More

JINS launches Evangelion eyewear collection with EVA Unit-01 frames, sunglasses, more

Read more Learn More
$24.50 off

GOOLOO’s 1200A portable battery can jump-start up to 7L engines for $45.50 (Reg. $70)

$45.50 Learn More
37% off

Bring the sun indoors with TaoTronics’ 10000-lux light therapy lamp at $21 (37% off)

$22 Learn More
Reg. $28+

Lock down a 42-piece Rubbermaid Food Container Set at $18 (Reg. $28+)

$18 Learn More