Walmart ditches $35 minimum requirement for Express Delivery

On top of next-day shipping, Walmart offers an Express Delivery service that can get something to your door in a matter of two hours or less. Until now, you had to place a $35 minimum order to take advantage of the service, which would be on top of your standard $8 to $10 charge, making the total delivery fee up to $20 for some shoppers. Well, the retailer has listened to consumers and decided to waive the minimum order requirement, only charging the Express Delivery fee this time around. Interested in finding out what all this change includes? Keep reading to find out more.

What is Walmart Express Delivery?

Walmart’s Express Delivery is a service offered by the retailer to deliver items to your doorstep in two hours or less. While normal grocery delivery can sometimes be same-day, you might have to wait several hours for an open slot to bring your order to you. With Express Delivery, you’ll get the order in 2-hours or less, as long as there’s a window available. Previously, Express Delivery would cost the standard delivery fee, $10, and you’d have to make a minimum $35 purchase to be eligible, but today’s update changed that to remove the minimum requirement.

Walmart+ continues to be the best way to shop online

Launched last year, Walmart+ is the retailer’s answer to Amazon Prime, offering no-cost same-day delivery, $0.05 per gallon off at Walmart and Murphy gas stations, contact-free checkout with Scan and Go, free shipping, and more.

While same-day delivery is free in many instances, Walmart would previously require a minimum $35 order to get Express Delivery, on top of a $10 delivery fee. Well, with the new update to the program, Express Delivery will no longer have that $35 minimum, though you’ll still have to pay the $10 Express fee to have an order placed on your doorstep in two hours or less.

Walmart no longer requires minimum order cost to be eligible for Express Delivery

Walmart’s latest update to its 2-hour delivery program doesn’t just apply to Walmart+ customers, however. Now, shoppers of the retail giant can place same-day delivery orders of any size, even under $35, when opting for Express Delivery at checkout.

Express Delivery is being offered at nearly 3,000 Walmart stores, which covers around 70% of the US population according to the retailer. This can help you shop contact-free from the comfort of your own home, and is just one of a number of ways the superstore is helping you stay safe during these trying times.

Pickup in store or curbside at no cost

Same-day delivery with fees ranging from $7.95 to $9.95, minimum $35 required

Walmart+ members can enjoy free same-day delivery, minimum $35 required

Express Delivery 2-hour service with no minimum, but additional $10 fee

