Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video Camera has a built-in Zigbee hub at $53 (Save 24%)

AqaraDirect via Amazon is offering its GH2 HomeKit Secure Video Camera for $53.19 shipped when code AQARAG2H has been applied at checkout. Usually fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings, beats our previous mention by $6, and is one of the best discounts to date. Alongside integrating with the rest of Aqara’s smart home accessories thanks to a built-in Zigebee hub, the GH2 camera supports 1080p recording with local microSD card storage. There’s also integration with Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video standard, allowing you to store footage in iCloud and take advantage of facial recognition. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 210 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If the added Zigbee features and ability to bring other sensors into your HomeKit setup isn’t doing anything for you, going with Anker’s popular eufy 2K Cam delivers much of the same recording features above in $40 package. Alongside HomeKit, there’s also support for 1080p feeds and an indoor design. Get a closer look at how this alternative performs in our hands-on review.

Then over in our smart home guide, there are plenty of other ways to save on upgrades to your setup, regardless of whether things are centered around Siri, Alexa, or Assistant. Yesterday saw the Logitech Circle View Camera with built-in HomeKit Secure Video support go on sale for one of the first times at $138, but you’ll also find the second-best discount to date on August’s latest HomeKit Smart Lock at $196.

Aqara HomeKit Camera features:

The Aqara Indoor Camera can be controlled through the Apple Home app when connected to Apple HomeKit. The Apple Homekit security certification with cloud encryption protection can prevent hackers from stealing data and protect your privacy at home. Supports multiple storages including iCloud, Micro SD card.

