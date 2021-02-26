FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Latest Bose outlet sale takes $99 off AirPlay 2 Soundbar 700, more from $95

Bose is closing out the week by launching its latest outlet sale today, discounting a selection of its certified refurbished speakers, headphones, and more. Leading the way is the Bose Soundbar 700 at $699.95 shipped. Typically fetching $799 at Amazon in new condition, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen in over two months and matches the second-best we’ve seen.

Bose’s Soundbar 700 delivers an upgraded home theater experience centered around AirPlay 2 as well as voice control support from both Alexa and Assistant. The included SimpleSync features allows you to pass TV audio off to headphones, and other notable features like ADAPTIQ sound calibration complete the package. Alongside Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you’ll also find HDMI-ARC and optical ports. Includes a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,100 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Find all of our other top picks below.

Other top picks from Bose include:

Then go check out the discount we spotted on the AirPlay 2-enabled Roku Streambar while it is on sale for $109. Otherwise, go swing by our home theater guide for even more markdowns on gear for your setup. Notably, you can still score Sony’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV at $200 off.

Bose Soundbar 700 features:

The Bose Soundbar 700 smart speaker offers a perfect combination of sophisticated design and exceptional sound for your home theater, so you can feel the full power in every moment of your favorite music, movies, and TV shows. Featuring premium materials and exquisite craftsmanship, the soundbar is designed to look as good as it sounds.

