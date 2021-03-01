Tide’s eco-friendly Laundry Detergent box now $13.50 Prime shipped (96-loads, 25% off)

Amazon is now offering the 105-ounce Tide Laundry Detergent Liquid Eco-Box for $13.45 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save, and remember to cancel the sub after the fact to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $22 but usually closer to $18, today’s offer is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This Tide Eco-Box carries up to 96-loads of laundry as well as being made with “60% less plastic and 30% less water.” Along with being compatible with HE washing machines, it features a no-drip tap as well as a handy ramp on the inside to ensure you can squeeze out every last drop. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Complete your laundry room refresh by using your savings on a new box of Bounce Fabric Softener Sheets. This 240-pack comes in at just over $7 Prime shipped (with Subscribe & Save) and will ensure you don’t run out at the worst time. You can never really have too many dryer sheets laying around anyway. Rated 4+ stars from over 53,000 Amazon customers.

First go check out this Samung robot that does the laundry for you, as well as some of the tips in our classic, and yet still so relevant, laundry room upgrades feature. Then head over to our fashion deal hub to refresh that wardrobe with big-time sales running at Marmot, today’s Gold Box apparel event, the Backcountry Winter Clearance sale, and today’s Nike markdowns with up to 40% off and deals from $12.

More on the Tide Eco-Box:

More concentrated laundry detergent for 30% more cleaning power per drop *vs 150 oz bottle

Shipping-safe packaging to prevent laundry detergent liquid leaks on the way to your home

No-drip tap and stand to raise the box and allow for clean, easy detergent dispensing

Ramp inside the box to help you use every last drop of detergent

