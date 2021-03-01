FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roku’s Smart Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer falls to $300 (Save $60), more

Amazon currently offers the Roku Smart Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $299.98 shipped. Normally fetching $360, this package saves you $60 with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just once before back in December. Roku Smart Soundbar upgrades your home theater or TV with integrated 4K HDR streaming features alongside improved audio. The soundbar delivers 250W of power and pairs with the added subwoofer for a well-rounded setup. You’ll also be able to count on AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, as well as access to all of the popular streaming services. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,500 customers. Head below for more.

If the featured bundle isn’t doing it for you, both the Roku Smart Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer are also individually on sale, as well. You can grab the Smart Soundbar for $149.99 right now at Amazon, down from its $180 going rate and matching the second-best price to date. The Roku Wireless Subwoofer on the other hand is down to $149.99 from its usual $180 price tag, as well, and falling to an Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at the same features as above, but without having to score both of the entertainment center upgrades in a single package.

Then go swing by our home theater guide for even more ways to renovate your space. You can still cash in on the savings in the latest Bose outlet sale, which is discounting its AirPlay 2-enabled Soundbar 700 by $99. There’s also some additional ways to overhaul movie night alongside portable speakers, headphones, and more from $95.

Roku Smart Soundbar features:

Enjoy an easy, fast interface with the most popular channels, plus access to endless free entertainment—HD, 4K, or HDR you’ll enjoy stunning picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid colors. Enjoy a cinematic sound experience with expanded frequency range, dynamic bass, and Dolby Audio—Four internal speakers fill your room with sound, making your TV easier to hear and adding intricate depth to your music

