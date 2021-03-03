Amazon 1-day Roborock vacuum/mop sale from $195 with up to $220 in savings

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Roborock’s official Amazon storefront is offering up to 27% off its robotic vacuums. One standout is the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner at $194.99 shipped. Regularly $270 or so, today’s offer is $75 off the going rate, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best price we can find. Featuring app and voice control, this model sports 2000Pa worth of suction power for hard floors and to “pull dust and hairs lodged in carpets.” The 200-minute runtime and auto-return charging to the included dock are complemented by tidy and logical cleaning routes, a large 0.64-liter dustbin, cliff sensors to avoid taking a tumble down the stairs, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

For something even more affordable, Anker’s BoostIQ RoboVac 12 comes in at $150 shipped and carries solid ratings from over 1,300 Amazon customers. You’re dropping the suction power down to 1500Pa and the runtime down to 100-minutes, but this model will surely keep your floors clean and can just continue the job after it charges itself back up.

Just make sure you browse through the rest of today’s Roborock Gold Box deals for a notable offer on the vacuum/mop combo from $380.

We are also still tracking a notable price drop on the Anker RoboVac 30C at $180 right here. Then check out Wyze’s new 1.5-pound handheld vacuum and the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+ vac before you dive into the rest of our home goods deals.

More on the Roborock E4 Robotic Vacuum:

Effective Cleaning: 10% faster movement, intelligent navigation, and a Z-shape route clean your floors quickly and efficiently.

Thorough cleaning: An 11% increase in suction to 2000Pa and automatic Carpet Boost provides the power you need to pull dust and hairs lodged in carpets.

Long-Lasting Battery: A 100% battery boost to 5200mAh means enough energy to clean up to 2152sqft

