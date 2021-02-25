Let Alexa or Assistant start your cleaning routine with the eufy RoboVac 30C, now $180

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $179.99 shipped with the code EUFYHOME1 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $250, this is just $10 above our all-time low and is the best available. This vacuum offers support for both the Alexa and Assistant smart home ecosystems, delivering voice commands, scheduling, and more. It also packs 100 minutes of battery life, allowing it to clean most of your home before it’s time to recharge. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $160 and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control or voice commands here, so your experience will be slightly different from the 30C.

Don’t miss out on Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Week. It includes Dyson air purifiers, vacuums, and more. You’ll find up to 20% off with deals in various categories. But, don’t delay, as these prices are only good through Saturday.

eufy RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum features:

Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.

Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the slim 2.85″ body—upgraded to 1500Pa* suction—only cleans the areas you want.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.

