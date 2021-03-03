Crosley’s retro-style Voyager Turntable with Bluetooth: $55 shipped (Today only, Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the Crosley Voyager Vintage Portable Turntable with Bluetooth for $54.95 shipped. Also matched in blue and grey as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $90 at Best Buy, this vintage-style model usually sells in the $70+ range at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low there. On top of Bluetooth streaming functionality, this one carries a belt-driven 3-speed platter with support for 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM records. Not only can you stream audio to the system from your smart devices, but also attach its RCA cables to your larger stereo or speaker setup and make use of the built-in headphone jack. Rated 4+ stars from over 880 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great add-on to any vinyl collection and turntable is nice record crate. This is a great way to fashionably store your records and there are plenty of notable options on Amazon. This Darla’Studio Vinyl Record Storage Wood Crate features that almost reclaimed wood look and comes in at $29 shipped with 4+ star ratings. But again, you’ll find loads of options on Amazon to perfectly suit your tastes here.

Be sure to check out this luxurious Technics limited edition turntable and this Detroit-mid-century turntable credenza. Then dive into some of the other audio deals we have floating around right now including Google’s Nest Audio speaker, the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth speaker, and all of today’s Ultimate Ears deals.

More on the Crosley Voyager Turntable:

Vintage-inspired, belt-driven 3-speed turntable; plays 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM records

Built-in Bluetooth receiver allows you to stream music wirelessly to the Voyager’s stereo speakers

Easily plug the Voyager turntable into your existing stereo system with the RCA outputs

Adjustable pitch control

Auxiliary in; headphone jack for private listening

Included Components: Voyager Turntable, Rca To 3.5Mm Cable, Usser Manual, Warranty Card

