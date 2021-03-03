Save on Ultimate Ears speakers: HYPERBOOM $341, BOOM 3 $129, more from $76

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Ultimate Ears portable Bluetooth speakers headlined by the new HYPERBOOM at $340.99 shipped. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $59 in savings, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is only the second notable price cut to date. Entering as with the most capable sound output in the entire Ultimate Ears speaker arsenal, HYPERBOOM delivers 24-hour battery life alongside “loud pristine sound with extreme bass.” On top of an adaptive equalizer to adjust music to your surroundings, you’ll enjoy an IPX4 water-resistant build, Bluetooth connectivity, and an AUX input. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 795 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Other Ultimate Ears speaker deals:

While this ongoing Tribit StormBox Micro discount is still live at $40, you’ll find even more price cuts available in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide. The high-end Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 is down to $130 from its original $450 going rate and is joined by the brand’s GO + Play offering at $180.

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM features:

HYPERBOOM rocks a supermassive sound and extreme bass that takes your party into the stratosphere Its phenomenal dynamic range brings your tracks to life rendering every sound level in gorgeous detail The brainy adaptive EQ reads the room—or patio or rooftop—and automatically customizes the speaker’s sound until it’s utterly perfect for the space.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!