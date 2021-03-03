Save up to 30% on Panasonic eneloop rechargeable batteries from $14

Amazon currently offers the Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable Battery Power Pack for $39.20 shipped. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in over a year, and is the second-best price to date. Panasonic’s eneloop Power Pack includes an assortment of rechargeable batteries headlined by eight AA and four AAA. There’s also the bundled charger that can refuel four of them at a time, ensuring there is always a spare ready to go. This is a great way to cut back on waste from typical batteries. Over 635 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $14.

Other notable Panasonic eneloop deals:

Then go jump into our Green Deals guide for even more discounts on environmentally-conscious gear. Should the eneloop deals noted above not be doing it for you, we’re still tracking a discount on this Amazon rechargeable battery bundle at $27. While you’re not getting quite as many batteries as the lead deal, this is a solid alternative to consider.

Panasonic eneloop Power Pack features:

eneloop Ni-MH ‘Low Self Discharge’ batteries utilize Panasonic’s advanced rechargeable cell technology allowing them to be recharged up to 2100 times.** These battery cells are ideal for all household products including flashlights, wireless gaming devices, digital camera flash units, and wireless mouse and keyboards.

