FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 30% on Panasonic eneloop rechargeable batteries from $14

-
AmazonGreen Dealspanasonic
30% off From $14

Amazon currently offers the Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable Battery Power Pack for $39.20 shipped. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in over a year, and is the second-best price to date. Panasonic’s eneloop Power Pack includes an assortment of rechargeable batteries headlined by eight AA and four AAA. There’s also the bundled charger that can refuel four of them at a time, ensuring there is always a spare ready to go. This is a great way to cut back on waste from typical batteries. Over 635 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $14.

Other notable Panasonic eneloop deals:

Then go jump into our Green Deals guide for even more discounts on environmentally-conscious gear. Should the eneloop deals noted above not be doing it for you, we’re still tracking a discount on this Amazon rechargeable battery bundle at $27. While you’re not getting quite as many batteries as the lead deal, this is a solid alternative to consider.

Panasonic eneloop Power Pack features:

eneloop Ni-MH ‘Low Self Discharge’ batteries utilize Panasonic’s advanced rechargeable cell technology allowing them to be recharged up to 2100 times.** These battery cells are ideal for all household products including flashlights, wireless gaming devices, digital camera flash units, and wireless mouse and keyboards.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

panasonic

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 30% on Logitech G PRO gaming mice, keyboards...
Up your style with 50% off a 6-pack of Edison-style LED...
elago’s new MagSafe iPhone 12 cases go on sale fo...
Standout Timex timepieces are up to 54% off at Amazon, ...
Illuminate any room with this 1,815-lumen dimmable LED ...
Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 24-inch Pellet Grill p...
Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds return ...
Upgrade Zoom calls, streaming, and recordings with AUKE...
Show More Comments

Related

15% off

Amazon rechargeable battery bundle has eight AA’s, more at $27 kicking single-use to the curb

$27 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $21 (Save 30%), more

From $8 Learn More
$230 off

DEWALT power tool discounts from $99: 5-Pc. Combo $299, more (Up to $230 off)

From $99 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $40 (Save 20%), more

From $8 Learn More
Save 30%

Save up to 30% on Logitech G PRO gaming mice, keyboards, more from $50

From $50 Learn More
50% off

Up your style with 50% off a 6-pack of Edison-style LED bulbs at $2.50 each

$2.50/ea Learn More
Save 20%

elago’s new MagSafe iPhone 12 cases go on sale for first time at $16 (Save 20%)

$16 Learn More
54% off

Standout Timex timepieces are up to 54% off at Amazon, now priced from $64

From $64 Learn More