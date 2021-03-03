After seeing notable OtterBox sale yesterday, it’s time for some of LifeProof’s protective iPhone 12 case deals and much more. The official LifeProof site is now offering 20% off sitewide as well as 30% off clearance items for a limited time. Shipping is free on all US orders. This is a great time to score some of the brand’s highly-protective iPhone cases for just about all models as well as other accessories like screen protectors, mounts, and more. Head below for a closer look and some top picks.

The LifeProof protective iPhone 12 case deals are the real stand out here with 20% off the usual price tags on options for Apple’s latest model handsets. These cases are featured every year in our best of roundup and many folks swear by the particularly robust design and built-in screen protectors.

One standout here is the LifeProof iPhone 12 FRĒ Case. Regularly $90, and still fetching as much and Amazon where it has never gone for less, you can now lock this one down for $71.99 shipped. That’s 20% off and one of the lowest prices we have tracked since release at the tail end of last year. Made from 60% recycled plastic, these protective iPhone 12 cases provide a built-in screen protector that guards your camera array and display while leaving all ports and buttons accessible. It is shockproof and submergible to 66-feet for one hour and “exceeds IP-68 Ingress protection ratings” against snow, ice, dirt, and dust particles. It ships with a one-year warranty and carries a solid rating from LifeProof customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the LifeProof protective iPhone 12 case deals right here as well as all of the clearance gear at up to 30% off here.

Then check out yesterday’s OtterBox event, deals on Anker PowerExpand Direct USB-C Hubs, and today’s offer on Apple’s Leather MagSafe iPhone 12 Sleeves while you’re at it.

More on the LifeProof iPhone 12 FRĒ Case:

Experience more. Consume less. FRĒ, the WaterProof iPhone 12 case, is sealed to go everywhere and built using 60% recycled plastic. Always slim with a modern silhouette, FRĒ is right at home in the office, the ocean and the gallery opening. And when you get one, you can give $1 — on us — to one of our water-minded nonprofits.

