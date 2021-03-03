Apple’s Leather MagSafe iPhone 12 Sleeves fall to now lows from $115, more from $34

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Sleeve in several styles starting at $114.71 shipped. Down from its $129 going rate, today’s offer marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen on many of these styles and only the second discount to date on the accessory overall. Regardless of which colorway to bring home, you’re looking at an all-time low.

Designed to protect your entire iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, this sleeve is comprised of specially tanned and finished European leather which comes in a stock blue colorway. It has a cutout on the front for keeping tabs on the time while your handset is inside, and pairs with a lanyard-like attachment for some added security. MagSafe charging support rounds out the package. Head below for more.

If you’re still not invested in Apple’s new magnetic charging system, Amazon is also discounting the official MagSafe Charger to $34. Typically fetching $39, this is matching the all-time low and marking a chance to score this first-party accessory on sale. Delivering a magnetic design that will snap onto the back of your iPhone 12, it provides up to 15W of power without having to plug in a cable.

Then head over to our Apple guide for even more discounts on gear for your iPhone, as well as additional price cuts. Don’t forget that we’re still seeing nearly all of Apple’s official cases on sale from $15 for those rocking an iPhone 11/Pro/Max, as well as the latest 10.2-inch iPad at an Amazon low of $299.

Apple Leather MagSafe Sleeve features:

Enjoy the look and feel of your iPhone while still getting the protection you want with the iPhone Leather Sleeve with MagSafe. Made from specially tanned and finished European leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The sleeve fits snugly around the curves of your iPhone and protects it from scratches and drops, without adding bulk. Inside, there’s a pocket for your credit card or ID, and it comes with a matching strap so that you can keep it close at hand, wherever you go.

