We are now tracking a series of notable OtterBox deals as part of the brand’s new spring clearance sale. While some of the OtterBox MagSafe gear is excluded here, you’re looking at 20% off sitewide as well as up to 30% off discontinued items. This includes iPhone and Android cases, UV gear, accessories, and much more. Shipping is free on all US orders and be sure to head below for more details and some top picks.

OtterBox deals – Sitewide sale up to 30% off

OtterBox deals don’t really come around all that often on Amazon, and even less so on its current-generation gear. While we have seen some discounts on the iPhone 12 gear, these price drops are limited at best and further magnify how rare today’s sitewide sale really is. From iPhone and Samsung Galaxy cases, to its screen protectors, PhoneSoap UV sanitizers, and much more, there are loads of notable deals to check out today.

As we mentioned above, most of the new OtterBox MagSafe gear is excluded here, but not all of it. The unique OtterBox iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Figura Series Case with MagSafe are now marked down to $39.96 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s offer is 20% off and one of the best prices we have tracked since release. Featuring a series of distinct designs, they are made of a flexible, soft-touch material with raised edges and a “comfortable grip.” They are designed to work with Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem including the MagSafe charger and other Qi wireless charging gear alongside including a “limited lifetime warranty and no hassle customer service.”

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s OtterBox deals right here. Much like the OtterBox MagSafe gear, its brand new line of gaming gear is also excluded from today’s sitewide sale. But you’ll want a chance to check it all out in our hands-on video review before you dive in anyway.

More on the OtterBox Figura Series Case:

Specially designed for iPhone, Figura Series is the cool case that protects your phone and displays your artistic side. Available in an array of colorful graphic designs, Figura Series precisely frames your iPhone’s iconic shape. The ultra-slim profile slips easily into pockets and the one-piece case installs effortlessly. The flexible, soft-touch material offers a comfortable grip and the raised edges help keep your camera and touchscreen safe. Choose Figura Series and express yourself with a protective work of art.

