FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OtterBox sitewide sale up to 30% off: Figura MagSafe iPhone 12 cases, much more

-
Smartphone AccessoriesOtterBox
30% off Now Live!

We are now tracking a series of notable OtterBox deals as part of the brand’s new spring clearance sale. While some of the OtterBox MagSafe gear is excluded here, you’re looking at 20% off sitewide as well as up to 30% off discontinued items. This includes iPhone and Android cases, UV gear, accessories, and much more. Shipping is free on all US orders and be sure to head below for more details and some top picks. 

OtterBox deals – Sitewide sale up to 30% off

OtterBox deals don’t really come around all that often on Amazon, and even less so on its current-generation gear. While we have seen some discounts on the iPhone 12 gear, these price drops are limited at best and further magnify how rare today’s sitewide sale really is. From iPhone and Samsung Galaxy cases, to its screen protectors, PhoneSoap UV sanitizers, and much more, there are loads of notable deals to check out today. 

As we mentioned above, most of the new OtterBox MagSafe gear is excluded here, but not all of it. The unique OtterBox iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Figura Series Case with MagSafe are now marked down to $39.96 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s offer is 20% off and one of the best prices we have tracked since release. Featuring a series of distinct designs, they are made of a flexible, soft-touch material with raised edges and a “comfortable grip.” They are designed to work with Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem including the MagSafe charger and other Qi wireless charging gear alongside including a “limited lifetime warranty and no hassle customer service.” 

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s OtterBox deals right here. Much like the OtterBox MagSafe gear, its brand new line of gaming gear is also excluded from today’s sitewide sale. But you’ll want a chance to check it all out in our hands-on video review before you dive in anyway. 

Then hit up our Tested review of Oakywood’s walnut iPhone 12 Bumper Case before you check out some of our other smartphone accessory deals. We are still tracking a series of Speck iPhone 12 cases starting from $16 as well as the official Apple variants from $15, just be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for even more

More on the OtterBox Figura Series Case:

Specially designed for iPhone, Figura Series is the cool case that protects your phone and displays your artistic side. Available in an array of colorful graphic designs, Figura Series precisely frames your iPhone’s iconic shape. The ultra-slim profile slips easily into pockets and the one-piece case installs effortlessly. The flexible, soft-touch material offers a comfortable grip and the raised edges help keep your camera and touchscreen safe. Choose Figura Series and express yourself with a protective work of art.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

OtterBox

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: Metal LED 10W Qi Desk Lamp $76 ...
RAVPower 70200mAh Portable Power Station with 60W PD US...
Save on just about all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/...
GOOLOO’s 1200A portable battery can jump-start up...
Satechi’s Quatro Wireless Power Bank can refuel f...
Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $...
Anker deals start at $9 this week: Save on iPhone and A...
Satechi’s new Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Pad & Quill launches massive sitewide sale up to 50% off: Apple gear accessories, more

Now Live! Learn More
15% off

Pad & Quill intros new MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 LeatherSafe Case at 15% off

From $51 Learn More

Anker intros more affordable MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 lineup

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Rare Apple TV 4K discount, braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band $17, BOGO FREE iPhones at Verizon, more

Learn More
75% off

Nordstrom Rack’s latest clearance event takes up to 75% off adidas, Barbour, Nike, more

From $20 Learn More
Save now

Today only, Woot offers numerous LED lighting deals to upgrade your home from just $10

From $10 Learn More
BOGO 15% off

BOGO 15% off gaming gift cards: Nintendo eShop, Xbox, PS Store, Steam, more

$18.50+ Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 2, 2021 – Save on 10.2-inch iPad, M1 MacBook Pro, more

Listen now