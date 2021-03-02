FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save on Anker PowerExpand Direct USB-C Hubs from $50 (Save $10)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for $49.99 shipped when code AKHUB4MAC has been applied at checkout. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is marking the second-best discount in recent months, comes within $4 of the previous discount, and amounts to $10 in savings. This aluminum USB-C hub pairs perfectly with your MacBook thanks to a matching overall design and a slim form-factor. It connects to your machine with a pair of USB-C ports while providing an additional seven I/O slots to take advantage. Highlights include 4K HDMI, 100W USB-C power passthrough, and USB-A inputs. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Anker’s official Amazon storefront has the PowerExpand Direct 8-in-2 USB-C Hub for $62.99 when applying the aforementioned code at checkout. Down from $70, today’s offer is marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Featuring a similar form-factor to the lead deal, this hub brings a total of eight ports to your MacBook including 4K HDMI, USB-A, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 450 customers.

While you’ll find all of the week’s other best Anker deals in our coverage of the latest sale right here, there are plenty of other ways to elevate your Mac setup in our deals hub. Alongside these ongoing Belkin Thunderbolt 3 dock price cuts that are still live from $140, you’ll find a collection of Twelve South accessories marked down from $20.

Anker PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 Hub features:

Expand your MacBook’s 2 USB-C ports into 1 multi-function USB-C port, 1 USB-C data port, 2 USB-A ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot—all from one ultra-compact hub. A multi-function-enabled USB-C port supports huge charging power up to 100W, data transfer up to an astounding 40 Gb/s, and media display at resolutions up to 5K.

