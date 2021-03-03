Sam’s Club membership bundles include up to $100 of goodies from $25

Groupon is currently offering 12-month Sam’s Club membership bundles priced from $25. Should you opt for the $25 membership package, you’ll receive 12-months of club access, a card for another household member, and a $10 e-gift card. Opting for the $35 package delivers the same 12-months of access, household member, and $10 e-gift card, but also includes a FREE take-n-bake pizza as well as a FREE 10-inch round cake. All-in-all, you’re getting up to $100 in value here and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve seen outside of discounts that drop the membership to free, but have no extra benefits (like free pizza, because who doesn’t want that?) Sam’s Club is a great place to shop for household groceries, bulk necessities, or even tech deals from time to time. Not sure where your local Sam’s Club is? Well, swing by the Club Finder to locate the nearest one.

With your Sam’s Club membership, you’ll have access to the club’s Instant Savings promotions and sales. Included in that is VIZIO’s 5.1-Ch. soundbar system at $160 from $200, a 2-pack of Westinghouse solar LED lights for $40 from $50, as well as a 2-pack of Honeywell 5,000-lumen LED shop lights for $35, which saves $5 from the normal rate there.

For other sales, discounts, and more from Sam’s Club, we’ll have everything in our handy guide. It’s a page that you should be sure to bookmark and check back frequently for more information.

Terms and Conditions:

Promotional value expires May 31, 2021. Amount paid never expires. Limit 1 per person, may buy 1 additional as gift. Voucher must be redeemed online using link provided with promotion code. Contact Sam’s Club at LIVE CHAT with questions. Purchaser must provide a valid ID at Sam’s Club Membership Services to get physical membership card. Promotion code is non-transferable. Offer valid for new Sam’s Club members only; not valid for membership renewals, for those with a current membership, or those who were Sam’s Club members less than 6 months prior to 03/01/2021. To check your renewal date, please check your billing statement or your online account, or LIVE CHAT with an associate. Please have your membership card or statement on hand. Free offers will be delivered as Instant Savings. Instant Savings will be loaded onto new membership account within 72 hours of membership activation. Auto Renew: By accepting this offer, you authorize annual recurring charges to any card on file for your Sam’s Club membership fee(s) plus any applicable taxes at then-current rate every year until you cancel. Current rates, which may change, are $45 for Club level and $100 for Plus level. Visit SamsClub.com or a club or call 1-888-746-7726 to see full terms or cancel auto-renewal. Offer valid for U.S. Sam’s Clubs only; not valid in Puerto Rico. See Full Terms here Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services. Offer is not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.

