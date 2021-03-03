Mattel is launching a series of new UNO products in celebration of its 50th anniversary, some of which are now available for purchase. The UNO Iconic series includes five individual decks, starting with the “groovy 1970s,” that feature nostalgic designs and represent each decade the popular family card game has been around. While the UNO 50th Anniversary Premium Card Set features deluxe-box packaging, it also includes some new gameplay tweaks to the classic rules. Head below for a closer look.

UNO 50th anniversary sets

UNO was initially conceived in a Cincinnati barbershop circa 1971. Since then, it has spread to over 80 countries, with “17 decks sold every minute,” and has become one “the number one game in the world that fosters inclusive play and leans into culture.” The most recent expansions saw a new Dunder Mifflin The Office deck, as well as the Gorgeous UNO Minimalista concept, go up for sale, but we are now getting an influx of new UNO products in celebration of 50 years in the game.

First up, we are taking a look at the new UNO Iconic series. This lineup includes five individual sets representing each decade the popular card game has been around for: 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Each of these decks features unique artwork representing the era, but are otherwise the same tried, tested, and true game you remember. The 2010 set, for example, has bright colors and emoji-style graphics to represent “the social media-loving era.” The 1980 set features early digital graphics to represent the era with which computers began to take control of our lives, and so on.

All of the new UNO Iconic series sets are now available at Target for $5.99 each or $5.69 with free shipping for RedCard holders.

Next, let’s take a quick look at the UNO 50th Anniversary Premium Card Set, or what Mattel refers to as “the official celebratory product and collector item for the 50th anniversary.” Available exclusively at Walmart, you’re getting celebratory deluxe box packaging here with an exclusive gold coin commemorating the 50-year benchmark. But there are some card and rule tweaks here that make use of the coin as well:

A commemorative golden medallion collector coin is included, and when someone plays the special “50/50” card you flip it to see who will have to draw extra cards! Just like the last 50 years, when a player is down to one card, they must yell “UNO!” Colors and decorations may vary.

The UNO 50th Anniversary Premium Card Set is available right now from Walmart for $14.88 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ membership.

9to5Toys’ Take

While none of the new sets seem to be quite as eye-catching as the pretty UNO Minimalista option, the 1970s iconic kit does look pretty interesting, and the special coin on the anniversary set adds a new wrinkle to the experience. However, like most of these anniversary product drops, it’s really just more of the same with a fresh coat of paint, relegating just about all of it to collectors, UNO enthusiasts (if that’s even a thing), and board/card game aficionados. Nonetheless, prices are particularly affordable, and they might offer some folks a more pleasing visual than the classic edition.

