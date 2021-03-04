Powerbeats Pro are ideal workout companions at $160 (Save up to 35%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $159.99 shipped in Red and Yellow. Also available for the same price directly from Best Buy. Usually fetching upwards of $249, other styles go for $200 right now at Amazon with today’s offer coming within $10 of the all-time low and matching the second-best price to date. Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form-factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Over 46,000 customers at Amazon has left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the New Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $50 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 5,200 customers.

Otherwise, our headphones guide is the place to check out for additional price cuts. This morning saw the popular Microsoft Surface Headphones return to an all-time low of $111. That’s alongside the ongoing discounts we spotted yesterday on two pairs of Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds, which are matching the best prices yet from $100.

Totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to revolutionize your workouts. With zero wires to hold you back, the adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability. A reinforced design for sweat and water resistance lets you take it to the next level. Each earbud has full volume and track controls and up to 9 hours of listening time to fuel your training with powerful, balanced sound.

