Microsoft’s popular Surface Headphones return to all-time low at $111

Today only, Woot offers the Microsoft Surface Headphones for $110.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally fetched $250, we’ve more recently been tracking a $150 going rate with today’s matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Microsoft’s previous-generation headphones deliver a premium matte grey design that pairs with a built-in dial for adjusting the volume and skipping tracks. That’s alongside active noise cancellation, up to 18-hour battery life, and USB-C charging. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 130 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

If the added Microsoft polish and more premium design isn’t doing anything for you, going with the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $50 is a great way to save even more. You’re still going to be able to enjoy a similar distraction-free listening experience, but without the same audio fidelity or build quality found on the featured pair of cans.

Swing by our headphones guide for even more discounts in the personal audio space. Yesterday saw two pairs of Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds return to their all-time lows from $100. But you’ll still be able to score Samsung’s Galaxy Buds at an all-time low of $49 right now, as well as the Bose ANC Headphones 700 at their best price to date of $299.

Microsoft Surface Headphones features:

From your doorstep to your office, on the train or in the air, listen in comfort and style all day. Your music and phone calls sound spectacular with rich, clear audio and adjustable noise cancellation. And use your voice to get more done with your hands free. Just ask Microsoft Cortana¹ to play your favorite artist, set a reminder, make a call, get answers to questions, and more.

