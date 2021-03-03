FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds return to all-time lows from $100 (Save up to 50%)

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds for $249.95 shipped in two styles. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Sennheiser’s second-generation pair of Momentum earbuds sport the same true wireless design and fabric charging case, but with added active noise cancelling and up to 28-hour playback. You’re sure to enjoy the signature Sennheiser sound, with built-in equalizer features to tweak the audio profile to your liking. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds for $99.95 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re saving 50% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set just twice before. Sennheiser’s latest pair of earbuds takes a more budget-conscious approach with a true wireless and 7mm dynamic drivers, and up to 20-hour battery life. Over 105 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Swing by our headphones guide for even more discounts in the personal audio space. You’ll still be able to score Samsung’s Galaxy Buds at an all-time low of $49 right now, as well as the Bose ANC Headphones 700 at their best price to date of $299.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 features:

From classical to contemporary, every music genre is enhanced by the bespoke drivers of the new MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 earbuds. Enjoy deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble. Plus, you can now tailor your listening experience with the Smart Control App, which lets you play with built-in equalizers for an even more amazing sound quality.

