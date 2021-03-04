FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot launches up to 30% off DEWALT tool sale with starter kits and more

Home Depot is kicking off an up to 30% off DEWALT tool sale that’s discounting a selection of starter bundles, single tools, and accessories. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Driver Kit for $99. Down from its $159 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks one of the best prices to date. Every tool kit should have a drill and driver, with this DEWALT offering making a great option for those looking to expand into the greater 20V MAX ecosystem. Alongside the tool, this kit includes a charger, two batteries, and carrying case to store everything in-between jobs. Over 6,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the discounts in today’s Home Depot DEWALT tool sale right here. You’ll find a collection of starter kits for those just building out a weekend warrior setup, as well as add-on tools to expand your budding 20V collection. With up to 30% in savings, you’ll be able to score some of the best discounts of the season.

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more markdowns. This morning saw a collection of bathroom vanities and faucets go on sale at up to 30% off, which are joined by these notable Star Wars Instant Pot multi-cookers discounts at $60.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Driver Kit features:

The DEWALT 20V MAX* Cordless Drill/Driver Kit is designed with a high-performance motor that delivers 300 unit Watt out (UWO) of power. The compact, lightweight design allows you to work in tight spaces for long periods. This battery-powered drill/driver features a high-speed transmission with 2 speeds (0-450 RPM & 1,500 RPM) for a range of drilling and fastening applications. It also has a 1/2 in. single-sleeve ratcheting chuck for tight bit-gripping strength. Backed by a DEWALT 3-year limited warranty, the DCD771C2 Cordless Drill/Driver comes with two Lithium Ion batteries, a charger, and a sturdy carrying case.

