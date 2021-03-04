Star Wars Instant Pot multi-cookers now $60: Darth Vader, Baby Yoda, more (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Star Wars Darth Vader Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker for $59.98 shipped. Now matched at Williams Sonoma where you’ll also find the R2-D2 and Baby Yoda models for the same price. Regularly $100, this is $40 or 40% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. These are the same Instant Pots you know and love, but with some sweet Star Wars art all over them (the non-Star Wars model is currently going for $79 at Amazon). Featuring 14 smart programs for just about any meal out there, from soup and rice to meats and slow cooking, this is the ultimate one-pot meal solution. It comes with the stainless steel inner cooking pot, a steam rack, and a condensation collector. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

As we mentioned above, today’s Star Wars models are even less than the standard edition, but are now at the same price as the 3-quart variant as well and are among the lowest-priced models out there right now. Your best bet for something even more affordable with similar functionality falls to products like the COMFEE 5.2-quart multi-cooker. Carrying solid ratings from thousands at Amazon, this one sells for $50 and includes much of the same options without the Instant Pot branding.

Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Healthy inner cooking pot made from 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

