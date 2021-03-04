FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Star Wars Instant Pot multi-cookers now $60: Darth Vader, Baby Yoda, more (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Star Wars  Darth Vader Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker for $59.98 shipped. Now matched at Williams Sonoma where you’ll also find the R2-D2 and Baby Yoda models for the same price. Regularly $100, this is $40 or 40% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. These are the same Instant Pots you know and love, but with some sweet Star Wars art all over them (the non-Star Wars model is currently going for $79 at Amazon). Featuring 14 smart programs for just about any meal out there, from soup and rice to meats and slow cooking, this is the ultimate one-pot meal solution. It comes with the stainless steel inner cooking pot, a steam rack, and a condensation collector. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. 

As we mentioned above, today’s Star Wars models are even less than the standard edition, but are now at the same price as the 3-quart variant as well and are among the lowest-priced models out there right now. Your best bet for something even more affordable with similar functionality falls to products like the COMFEE 5.2-quart multi-cooker. Carrying solid ratings from thousands at Amazon, this one sells for $50 and includes much of the same options without the Instant Pot branding. 

Head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals including NutriBullet’s Rx Blender at a new Amazon all-time low. We also have offers on car cleaning gear from $13.50 in today’s Gold Box, Home Depot’s 1-day bathroom vanity and faucet sale, and much more right here. Just be sure to check out the new Pottery Barn Kids Easter Collection as well. 

More on the Star Wars Instant Pot Duo:

  • Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button
  • Healthy inner cooking pot made from 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

