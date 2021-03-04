All of Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones see very first discounts from $160

Amazon is currently discounting Motorola’s lineup of all-new unlocked Android smartphones headlined by the Moto One 5G Ace 128GB for $379.99 shipped. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first discount to date on this handset. Having just launched at the start of the year, the latest budget-focused flagship offering from Motorola arrives to take on the Pixel 4a with a 6.7-inch 1080p display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor. Alongside 2-day battery life, you’ll be able to count on 5G connectivity as well as 128GB of storage that can be supplemented by a microSD card. To round out the package, there’s also a triple sensor 48MP camera array and fingerprint scanner around back. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more from $160.

Other Motorola Android smartphone deals:

If going with one of the more budget-friendly Motorola smartphones just isn’t going to cut it, be sure to swing by our Android guide for additional hardware markdowns. Yesterday saw the very first discount go live on the new Sony Xperia 5 II handset which arrives with a 120Hz OLED display at $50 off. But no matter which of the discounted smartphones you go with, be sure to check out all of the best app and game deals for your new device.

Moto One 5G Ace Smartphone features:

motorola one 5G ace is here which could only mean one thing. Super-fast 5G speed for all. Now you don’t have to spend a fortune for movies that download in seconds, ultra-clear video chats, and games without the wait. And 5G speed is just the start. Go over two days on a single charge with a 5000 mAh battery. View everything in vivid, true-to-life color on the 6.7″ Full HD+ Max Vision display. Capture sharper low-light photos, ultra-wide angle shots, and more with the 48 MP camera system. And get the speed you crave with the latest Qualcomm processor. The future is fast, and it’s here today with motorola one 5G ace.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!