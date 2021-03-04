FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

All of Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones see very first discounts from $160

-
AmazonAndroidMotorola
New lows From $160

Amazon is currently discounting Motorola’s lineup of all-new unlocked Android smartphones headlined by the Moto One 5G Ace 128GB for $379.99 shipped. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first discount to date on this handset. Having just launched at the start of the year, the latest budget-focused flagship offering from Motorola arrives to take on the Pixel 4a with a 6.7-inch 1080p display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor. Alongside 2-day battery life, you’ll be able to count on 5G connectivity as well as 128GB of storage that can be supplemented by a microSD card. To round out the package, there’s also a triple sensor 48MP camera array and fingerprint scanner around back. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more from $160.

Other Motorola Android smartphone deals:

If going with one of the more budget-friendly Motorola smartphones just isn’t going to cut it, be sure to swing by our Android guide for additional hardware markdowns. Yesterday saw the very first discount go live on the new Sony Xperia 5 II handset which arrives with a 120Hz OLED display at $50 off. But no matter which of the discounted smartphones you go with, be sure to check out all of the best app and game deals for your new device.

Moto One 5G Ace Smartphone features:

motorola one 5G ace is here which could only mean one thing. Super-fast 5G speed for all. Now you don’t have to spend a fortune for movies that download in seconds, ultra-clear video chats, and games without the wait. And 5G speed is just the start. Go over two days on a single charge with a 5000 mAh battery. View everything in vivid, true-to-life color on the 6.7″ Full HD+ Max Vision display. Capture sharper low-light photos, ultra-wide angle shots, and more with the 48 MP camera system. And get the speed you crave with the latest Qualcomm processor. The future is fast, and it’s here today with motorola one 5G ace.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Motorola

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

NutriBullet’s Rx Blender whips the smoothies and ...
SanDisk’s 500GB Extreme Portable SSD now down at ...
Score rare discounts on Philips Hue Bluetooth lightstri...
Amazon 1-day Carfidant sale readies you for car cleanin...
Gold Box RAVPower sale from $17.50: USB-C PD Wall Charg...
Save up to $100 on Garmin’s latest fitness smartw...
Apple’s latest iPad Air delivers Touch ID, Pencil...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling AeroGarden salad greens ...
Show More Comments

Related

$100 off

Bring home 65-inches of Philips 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for just $448 shipped ($100 off)

$448 Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s build your TV library sale discounts select seasons from $5

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Gap Factory Spring Refresh Event takes 50% off all t-shirts, 40% off dresses, and 30% off jeans

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $120+

NutriBullet’s Rx Blender whips the smoothies and heats the soup at $70 (Amazon low, Reg. $120+)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $140

SanDisk’s 500GB Extreme Portable SSD now down at $90 (Today only, Reg. up to $140)

$90 Learn More
Save 22%

Score rare discounts on Philips Hue Bluetooth lightstrips, outdoor floodlights, more from $42

From $42 Learn More
35% off

Amazon 1-day Carfidant sale readies you for car cleaning season from $13.50 (Up to 35% off)

$13.50+ Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot launches 1-day bathroom vanity and faucet sale with up to 30% off

30% off Learn More