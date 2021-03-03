FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony Xperia 5 II with 120Hz OLED display sees very first discount at $50 off

B&H currently offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 II 128GB Android Smartphone for $898 shipped. Also at Amazon for $1 more. Down from its $948 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, marks the very first price cut we’ve seen to date, and is subsequently a new all-time low.

Sony’s Xperia 5 II arrives with a 6.1-inch OLED HDR display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and signature 21:9 aspect ratio. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chip and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and microSD card expansion. A triple camera setup around back completes the package alongside IP68 water-resistance and a headphone port. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to leverage some of the savings from the featured deal would be grabbing some extra protection alongside your new smartphone. Going with the Spigen Rugged Armor case at $13 is a notable solution thanks to its carbon fiber design, shock absorption, and raised lip around the front to keep the Sony Xperia 5 II’s screen clear of scratches.

This morning saw a collection of Google Pixel handsets go on sale from $70. But then be sure to dive into all of the offers live in our Android guide, which continues to be the place to check for additional hardware deals and all of the best app and game deals for your new device.

Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone features:

A pocketable mobile entertainment powerhouse, the Xperia 5 II Dual-SIM 128GB Smartphone from Sony provides you with advanced technologies that enhance what you do most. If you love the greatest in mobile gaming, you’ll enjoy a large 6.1″ play area with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch response, a Snapdragon 865 processor, and more. When streaming movies and TV, the 21:9 aspect ratio gives a cinematic widescreen canvas, while the X1 for mobile engine works with the OLED display for enhanced contrast, color, and clarity.

