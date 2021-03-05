Amazon takes up to 80% off popular Kindle eBooks from $1, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of popular reads on Kindle by as much as 80%. All of the offers in today’s sale will become a permanent addition to your library, with prices starting at $0.99 and delivering some of the best offers to date on these titles. You’ll find everything from science fiction and fantasy to mysteries, thrillers, and romance books in the sale. Everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings across the board and many have even garnered best-seller status, as well. Head below for more.

Notable Kindle eBook deals today:

Don’t forget that you can scoop up plenty of other discounts in our media guide today, as well. But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads March eBook freebie, as a new assortment of titles just dropped earlier in the week. That gives you a chance to expand your reading list with yet another new eBook, and at no cost.

The Man in the High Castle

It’s America in 1962. Slavery is legal once again. The few Jews who still survive hide under assumed names. In San Francisco, the I Ching is as common as the Yellow Pages. All because some twenty years earlier the United States lost a war—and is now occupied by Nazi Germany and Japan.



This harrowing, Hugo Award–winning novel is the work that established Philip K. Dick as an innovator in science fiction while breaking the barrier between science fiction and the serious novel of ideas. In it Dick offers a haunting vision of history as a nightmare from which it may just be possible to wake.

