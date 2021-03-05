Apple heads into weekend with new movie sale: Eddie Murphy flicks, more from $5

Apple is wrapping up the work week by launching a new movie sale with a collection of new films to enjoy this weekend. Ranging from a batch of Eddie Murphy flicks to other iconic titles in the actor’s filmography, you’ll find other classics, some bundles, and more on sale from $5. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches weekend Eddie Murphy movie sale

With Coming 2 America now officially streaming today, Apple is getting in on the fanfare with a new Eddie Murphy film sale. With just about all of the actor’s iconic movies on sale, you’ll find plenty of classics as well as some more recent additions to his filmography. Everything is marked down to $10 or less, delivering some of the best prices to date from the usual $15 to $20 going rates.

Alongside all of the Eddie Murphy flicks, Apple is also discounting several other titles to enjoy for movie night this weekend.

And then don’t forget that Apple also kicked off a $10 or less breathtaking 4K movie sale earlier in the week that’s discounting a variety of titles from Jurassic World to John Wick and more. Plus, the week’s $1 movie rental is still up for the taking alongside everything else in our media guide today.

