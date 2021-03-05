FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Polaroid’s Now Instant Camera features autofocus + more at an Amazon low of $84.50

-
AmazondslrPolaroid
New low $84.50

Amazon is offering the Polaroid Originals Now I-Type Instant Camera for $84.52 shipped. Down over 15% from its normal going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is Polaroid’s new point-and-shoot design, overhauling the analog instant camera that the company is known for. You’ll find autofocus here, which makes it easier to capture sharp images. Plus, the double exposure mode allows you to “frame two moments in one.” You’ll also be able to set a self-timer to get in the picture yourself. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Since today’s kit doesn’t come with film, you’ll want to be sure to grab some. You can use your savings to pick up this 8-piece kit to capture multiple memories before it’s time to refill. It offers the iconic Polaroid design and develops in as little as 15 minutes. Coming in at $16, it’s easy to recommend picking up a pack here.

Looking for the ultimate in video recording capabilities? Well, the recently-released Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Pro 6K is a fantastic camera. It uses the URSA Mini Pro 12 color science for an enhanced look and a true cinematic feel. It launched last week, and we have all the details for you right here in our announcement coverage.

More about Polaroid’s Now Instant Camera:

  • NOW: Polaroid’s new point-and-shoot analog instant camera has all you need to catch every life moment in an original Polaroid photograph.
  • NEW & IMPROVED: Now with autofocus, it’s simple to capture moments as you see them, so you can relive them forever in sharp, vivid color.
  • DOUBLE EXPOSURE: Frame two moments in one with double exposure, or get yourself in the picture with self-timer and an accurate flash to make everyone look like they should.

