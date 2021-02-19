The original Pocket Cinema Camera 6K was launched in August 2019 as the company’s latest release with a Super 35 sensor, EF mount, and more. Well, it’s time the company updated its beloved camera. With the introduction of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, Blackmagic is delivering on several features that many videographers have wanted, including a new battery grip that offers longer runtime, a bolt-on Pro EVF, and more. Does the Pocket Cinema Camera Pro 6K pique your interest? If so, keep reading to find out more about the company’s latest release.

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Pro 6K takes things to the next level

Blackmagic has upgraded its beloved Pocket Cinema Camera 6K with several great new features. The new 6K Pro features a 6144 x 3456 Super 35 sensor with the same Gen 5 color science found inside of its high-end URSA Mini Pro 12. This allows for “clean, cinematic images” that deliver a shallow depth of field for a truly cinematic look. It also offers a tilting, high-brightness LCD display so you can view it during the day and an internal, motorized ND filter for quick and accurate shutter or aperture control.

Some things didn’t change from the previous model, however, as you’ll still enjoy Canon’s EF mount, dual XLR inputs, and other features like an included copy of DaVinci Resolve Studio for editing and color correction.

Designed for long shoots

The new Battery Grip for 6K Pro uses Sony’s longer-lasting L-Series NPF-F570 batteries, which can help you when a shoot runs a bit long for a variety of reasons. But, it doesn’t just use a single battery. It enables you to use up to a total of three, including one in the camera. This offers hot-swapping so you can have uninterrupted shooting, with a charged battery always at the ready.

See everything with the bolt-on Pro EVF

The 6K Pro only comes with a built-in external LCD screen for viewing. But, there’s a new bolt-on Pro EVF that delivers a “crystal-clear glass lens” with an “adjustable diopter and four eyecups.” There are even cups for left eye users, should you fall into that category. To save on battery life, the built-in LCD shuts off whenever you use the Pro EVF, helping you squeeze a bit more out of each shoot.

Pricing and availability

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro with Canon EF mount will retail for $2,495 and is available for pre-order at B&H.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!