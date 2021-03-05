Satechi USB-C MagSafe Cable sees one of its first discounts to $27

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable for $26.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $30, today’s offer is still one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, is the lowest in over a month, and the second-best discount overall. Satechi’s magnetic wireless charger delivers a more affordable alternative to Apple’s first-party offering with the ability to dish out 7.5W speeds. The MagSafe-compatible design snaps right onto the back of your iPhone 12, or any other iPhone that supports wireless charging for that matter when paired with one of the brand’s Magnetic Stickers. To complete the package, you’ll find a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for this RAVPower magnetic wireless charger at $21 instead. You’re looking at much of the same MagSafe-compatible features here, just without the usual Satechi premium build found above. This alternative does save you plenty of extra cash though, and comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 1,500 customers.

While you’ll find all of the other ongoing smartphone accessories deals in our guide right here, there are plenty of other offers from Satechi to take advantage, as well. The brand’s new Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station saw a rare discount to $55 that’s still alive and well, not to mention Satechi’s Quatro Wireless Power Bank at $90.

Satechi USB-C MagSafe Cable features:

Featuring a built-in wireless charging module that quickly charges your iPhone 12 Pro – up to 7.5W, plus its convenient magnetic connection that attaches to your smartphone in a snap. Available in space gray with a sleek metallic finish, the USB-C Wireless Charging Cable is your must-have iPhone 12 charging accessory.

