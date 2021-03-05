FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Secure your home with two Wi-Fi outdoor security cameras at just $19.50 each ($41 off)

-
wansview
$41 off $19.50 each

Wansview (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Outdoor 1080p Wi-Fi Home Security Cameras for $38.99 shipped with the code BYXRCI4P and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $80, this saves more than 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Each camera features a 1080p sensor capable of capturing 4MP imagery for “smooth video day and night.” These cameras do require power, though they connect to your network via Wi-Fi, meaning only one cable has to be run. Being IP66 waterproof allows them to withstand the elements and last through harsh winters as well as spring showers. At night, you’ll be able to see up to 60-feet from the lens thanks to built-in IR LEDs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Do you need to keep an eye on things indoors? Well, if so, Apple users will want to consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $36 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Others who don’t care about HomeKit Secure Video could opt for the Wyze Cam V2 instead at $26, still netting 1080p video recording for capturing what happens inside.

After checking out out the cameras above, be sure to swing by our smart home guide for other great deals. There, you’ll find touchscreen deadbolts, robot vacuums, Amazon Echo bundles with SiriusXM, and much more. We’re constantly updating it with the latest discounts from around the web, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back often.

More about Wansview Home Security Cameras:

  • Wansview outdoor security camera equiped with 4 Megapixel HD lens, which delivers 1080P HD crystal clear & smooth video day & night, protect your home no matter wherever you are. Camera works with 2.4G WiFi only（5G is not supported) and needs to be plugged in all the time while it’s working.
  • Wansview wireless security camera works with Alexa, you could ask your Echo Show to show your wansview wifi camera; with 24pcs built-in infrared LED, night vision distance up to 60feet, which gives you a piece of mind day & night.
  • Wansview outdoor wifi camera is rated with IP66, the working temperature ranges from 14F to 104F (-10-40)made with aluminum alloy, it is vandalproof and can work well under harsh weather, even in the storm and snowy weather.

