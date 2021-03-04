This robot vacuum packs LiDAR mapping + custom virtual boundaries for $300 ($140 off)

360 Smart Life (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its S7 Pro Smart Vacuum with LiDAR Mapping for $299.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $440 list price, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. This robot vacuum features LiDAR mapping, so it can create a map of your home and know exactly where to clean. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to communicate with the vacuum while it’s picking up around the house without having to even be near it. Plus, you’ll be able to set virtual boundaries and no-go zones inside of the app, ensuring the vacuum never enters an area that it shouldn’t. Rated 4.2/5 stars from hundreds of happy customers.

Ditching the Wi-Fi-connectivity in the deal above saves even more. Just $100 when you clip the on-page coupon will score you a remote-controlled robot vacuum that will still clean your home just the same. This vacuum also doesn’t offer LiDAR mapping, so do keep that in mind.

Don't forget to swing by our home goods guide for other great deals. You'll find DIY tools, haircutting supplies, snacks, and even a Star Wars-themed Instant Pot on sale there.

More about the 360 S7 Robot Vacuum:

Robot Vacuum with Laser Mapping Technology: Your robot will intelligently navigate and build a map of your home, allowing it to assess your interior and determine the most efficient cleaning routes.

Vacuum & Mop Simultaneously: 360 robot vacuum and mop combo could vacuum, mop or do both at the same time to clean your room.

Virtual Boundaries and No-Go Zones: You can set up virtual line boundaries or no-go zones to keep some areas of your house do not disturbed. By setting an off-limit mop zone, it could avoid carpets when mopping and automatically double suction power while vacuuming.

