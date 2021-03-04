FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This robot vacuum packs LiDAR mapping + custom virtual boundaries for $300 ($140 off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsSmart Home
$140 off $300

360 Smart Life (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its S7 Pro Smart Vacuum with LiDAR Mapping for $299.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $440 list price, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. This robot vacuum features LiDAR mapping, so it can create a map of your home and know exactly where to clean. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to communicate with the vacuum while it’s picking up around the house without having to even be near it. Plus, you’ll be able to set virtual boundaries and no-go zones inside of the app, ensuring the vacuum never enters an area that it shouldn’t. Rated 4.2/5 stars from hundreds of happy customers.

Ditching the Wi-Fi-connectivity in the deal above saves even more. Just $100 when you clip the on-page coupon will score you a remote-controlled robot vacuum that will still clean your home just the same. This vacuum also doesn’t offer LiDAR mapping, so do keep that in mind.

Don’t forget to swing by our home goods guide for other great deals. You’ll find DIY toolshaircutting suppliessnacks, and even a Star Wars-themed Instant Pot on sale there. We’re constantly updating it with the latest discounts from around the web, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back often.

More about the 360 S7 Robot Vacuum:

  • Robot Vacuum with Laser Mapping Technology: Your robot will intelligently navigate and build a map of your home, allowing it to assess your interior and determine the most efficient cleaning routes.
  • Vacuum & Mop Simultaneously: 360 robot vacuum and mop combo could vacuum, mop or do both at the same time to clean your room.
  • Virtual Boundaries and No-Go Zones: You can set up virtual line boundaries or no-go zones to keep some areas of your house do not disturbed. By setting an off-limit mop zone, it could avoid carpets when mopping and automatically double suction power while vacuuming.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Smart Home

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Save 42% when upgrading your setup with this racing-sty...
Just $15 gets you three months of SiriusXM Premiere Str...
Amazon will ship this 33-ft. RGB Bluetooth light strip ...
Control COSORI’s smart Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven ...
Brydge Stone II USB-C Dock props up your MacBook at a n...
meross 3-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug strikes new low at u...
Pictek’s wireless PlayStation 4 controller sports...
eufy Apple Health smart scales supplement your fitness ...
Show More Comments

Related

42% off

Save 42% when upgrading your setup with this racing-style gaming chair at $127

$127 Learn More
$89 value

Just $15 gets you three months of SiriusXM Premiere Streaming + an Amazon Echo

$15 Learn More
Review

Review: Anker’s Quest 2 charging dock delivers a perfect VR companion [Video]

Learn More

Elgato introduces its first-ever Light Strip to upgrade your streaming setup

Learn More
30% off

Amazon will ship this 33-ft. RGB Bluetooth light strip kit to you for $17.50 (Save 30%)

$17.50 Learn More
Reg. $119

Get your kids into STEM with these Twin Science robotics and building kits for $80 (Reg. $119)

$80 Learn More
$40 off

Control COSORI’s smart Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven with your phone at $160 (Amazon all-time low)

$160 Learn More
Reg. $150

Brydge Stone II USB-C Dock props up your MacBook at a new low of $120 (Save 20%)

$120 Learn More