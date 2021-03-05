Amazon Prime members can enjoy six months of STARZ for just $18 (66% off)

Amazon is offering six months of STARZ streaming service for $2.99 per month for the first six months. You’d normally pay $9 per month for STARZ, with today’s deal saving you 54% from its normal going rate. While you might have Disney+, Hulu, or Netflix, STARZ offers many hit shows and movies like Game of Thrones, The Rook, Spider-Man Far From Home, Jumanji, Men in Black International, Elf, and many more. You’ll be able to enjoy your new subscription on most smart devices, like Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV, making it super simple to catch up on your favorite programming. Plus, you can watch content on your iPhone or iPad, meaning that it’s perfect for enjoying your favorite content on-the-go. Learn more about STARZ here.

More about STARZ:

STARZ is the ultimate destination for obsessable TV, movies and more. Characters who pull you in and stories that stay with you. From bold Original Series to the best movies, whatever you love, STARZ ignites your passions.

