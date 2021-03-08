FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OnePlus 8 Pro drops to new all-time low at $599 following $400 discount

-
Androidoneplus
Reg. $999 $599

OnePlus is currently offering its unlocked 8 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $599 shipped when code 8PRO100OFF has been applied at checkout. You’ll also need to enter a valid shipping address for the discount to apply, as well. Down from its usual $999 price tag, today’s offer is $100 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Even with the new OnePlus 9 Pro around the corner, this is still a solid handset to consider, especially at $400 off. With a 6.78-inch QHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 8 Pro delivers 256GB of storage and is also complemented by a 48MP quad camera array, as well as a Snapdragon 865 SoC to power it all. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to use would be grabbing the Spigen Tough Armor case for $17 at Amazon. With a dual TPU and polycarbonate design, it’ll protect your OnePlus 8 Pro from scratches and drops without adding too much bulk. It also comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 670 customers.

Then go swing by our Android guide for all of the other best hardware deals right now. You can still save $200 on the 5G-ready OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone, which is down to one of its lowest prices yet at $499. Not to mention, all of Motorola’s new 2021 handsets are still marked down in price for the very first time from $160.

OnePlus 8 Pro features:

Lead with Speed | 120 Hz Fluid Display – Incredibly responsive with sensational color accuracy.  High-capacity 4510mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T + Warp Charge 30 Wireless with reverse wireless charging | 48 MP Quad Camera – Find your frame with a 48 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra wide angle camera, 3X telephoto lens with up to 30X Digital Zoom, and Color Filter Camera.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

oneplus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ starting at ...
Save $200 on the 5G-ready OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone ...
All of Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones se...
Sony Xperia 5 II with 120Hz OLED display sees very firs...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G goes on sale for only the se...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ on sale from $570 (Save up to $...
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits $549 ($150 off), ...
Verizon Black Friday: Google Pixel 4a FREE, 4a 5G $5/mo...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $699

Save $200 on the 5G-ready OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone at $499

$499 Learn More
From $1,200

Save up to $100 on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro from $1,200

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: OK Golf, Escapists 2, Worms 2, Water Reminder Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Amazon low

Replace smart bulbs with meross’ HomeKit Dimmer Switches at $18.50 each (All-time low)

$18.50 each Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack takes up to 60% off Cole Haan dress shoes, sneakers, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $120

Zoom’s H1n Portable Recorder offers 10-hrs. of high-res audio, now $70 shipped (Reg. $120)

$70 Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer is great for spring cleaning at $90, more

Learn More
30% off

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR range extenders, more from $90 (Save up to 30%)

From $90 Learn More