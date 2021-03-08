OnePlus 8 Pro drops to new all-time low at $599 following $400 discount

OnePlus is currently offering its unlocked 8 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $599 shipped when code 8PRO100OFF has been applied at checkout. You’ll also need to enter a valid shipping address for the discount to apply, as well. Down from its usual $999 price tag, today’s offer is $100 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Even with the new OnePlus 9 Pro around the corner, this is still a solid handset to consider, especially at $400 off. With a 6.78-inch QHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 8 Pro delivers 256GB of storage and is also complemented by a 48MP quad camera array, as well as a Snapdragon 865 SoC to power it all. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to use would be grabbing the Spigen Tough Armor case for $17 at Amazon. With a dual TPU and polycarbonate design, it’ll protect your OnePlus 8 Pro from scratches and drops without adding too much bulk. It also comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 670 customers.

Then go swing by our Android guide for all of the other best hardware deals right now. You can still save $200 on the 5G-ready OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone, which is down to one of its lowest prices yet at $499. Not to mention, all of Motorola’s new 2021 handsets are still marked down in price for the very first time from $160.

OnePlus 8 Pro features:

Lead with Speed | 120 Hz Fluid Display – Incredibly responsive with sensational color accuracy. High-capacity 4510mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T + Warp Charge 30 Wireless with reverse wireless charging | 48 MP Quad Camera – Find your frame with a 48 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra wide angle camera, 3X telephoto lens with up to 30X Digital Zoom, and Color Filter Camera.

