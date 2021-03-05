FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $200 on the 5G-ready OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone at $499

Reg. $699 $499

OnePlus is currently offering its OnePlus 8 128GB Android Smartphone for $499 shipped. Down from the usual $699 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $200 price cut and matches the all-time low. Centered around a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, OnePlus 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 and comes backed by 8GB or RAM and 128GB of storage. Its glass design features a cutout on the back for its 48MP camera and additional UltraWide and telephoto sensors. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 shoppers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Spend just $35 of your savings when you protect the OnePlus 8 with the brand’s Nylon Bomber Case. Comprised of a shock-absorbent nylon, this cover will help fend off drops and scratches while also keeping your screen protected thanks to a raised lip on the front. Or if you could use a little extra protection, go with the Karbon Bumper Case at $40.

While you’ll find all of the best app and game deals for your new handset right here, there are plenty of other hardware discounts available in our Android guide, as well. Yesterday saw all of Motorola’s new 2021 smartphones go on sale for the first time from $160, which are joined by a new all-time low on OLED-equipped Sony Xperia 5 II and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G at $200 off.

OnePlus 8 features:

OnePlus 8 – Lead with Speed | 90 Hz Fluid 6.55″ Display – Smooth, Responsive, and Amazingly Vivid.| High-capacity 4510 mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. | 48 MP Triple Camera – 48 MP main camera, 116° ultra wide angle camera and dedicated macro lens| 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage – Qualcomm® Snapdragon 865 sets a new benchmark for performance. Features 5G connectivity.

