Save $200 on the 5G-ready OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone at $499

OnePlus is currently offering its OnePlus 8 128GB Android Smartphone for $499 shipped. Down from the usual $699 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $200 price cut and matches the all-time low. Centered around a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, OnePlus 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 and comes backed by 8GB or RAM and 128GB of storage. Its glass design features a cutout on the back for its 48MP camera and additional UltraWide and telephoto sensors. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 shoppers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Spend just $35 of your savings when you protect the OnePlus 8 with the brand’s Nylon Bomber Case. Comprised of a shock-absorbent nylon, this cover will help fend off drops and scratches while also keeping your screen protected thanks to a raised lip on the front. Or if you could use a little extra protection, go with the Karbon Bumper Case at $40.

OnePlus 8 features:

OnePlus 8 – Lead with Speed | 90 Hz Fluid 6.55″ Display – Smooth, Responsive, and Amazingly Vivid.| High-capacity 4510 mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. | 48 MP Triple Camera – 48 MP main camera, 116° ultra wide angle camera and dedicated macro lens| 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage – Qualcomm® Snapdragon 865 sets a new benchmark for performance. Features 5G connectivity.

