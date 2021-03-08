This braided solo loop Apple Watch band is down to just $15 (Save 25%)

WAAILU (95% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch Band in a variety of styles for $15.20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll be able to choose from multiple styles, sizes, and colors here. Down from $20, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $2 and marking a new all-time low.

This braided Apple Watch band looks to deliver a similar appearance to the official Solo Loop offering, but clocks in with a much more affordable price tag. Sporting a unique woven design, this band has a stretchy design that’ll complement your Apple Watch through workouts or just everyday wear. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 790 customers.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Those looking to grab a new Apple Watch are also in luck, as you can currently score Series 5 models at up to $300 off in this Amazon clearance event. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide today, including the latest iPad Pro at $100 off and more.

Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch Band features:

It is the same as the wrist size measurement method on Apple’s official website. If your Apple watch is 38/40mm, choose 1-9; if your Apple watch is 42/44mm, choose 4-12. It’s a stretch bracelet wrist bands and fits snugly without constriction. Durable Solo Loop Braided band makes you feel comfortable to wear. The bands for apple Watch comes with watch lugs on both ends, which locks onto iWatch precisely and securely. Easy and direct installation and one button removal.

