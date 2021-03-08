FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This braided solo loop Apple Watch band is down to just $15 (Save 25%)

-
AmazonApple
Reg. $20 $15

WAAILU (95% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch Band in a variety of styles for $15.20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll be able to choose from multiple styles, sizes, and colors here. Down from $20, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $2 and marking a new all-time low.

This braided Apple Watch band looks to deliver a similar appearance to the official Solo Loop offering, but clocks in with a much more affordable price tag. Sporting a unique woven design, this band has a stretchy design that’ll complement your Apple Watch through workouts or just everyday wear. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 790 customers.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Those looking to grab a new Apple Watch are also in luck, as you can currently score Series 5 models at up to $300 off in this Amazon clearance event. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide today, including the latest iPad Pro at $100 off and more.

Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch Band features:

It is the same as the wrist size measurement method on Apple’s official website. If your Apple watch is 38/40mm, choose 1-9; if your Apple watch is 42/44mm, choose 4-12. It’s a stretch bracelet wrist bands and fits snugly without constriction. Durable Solo Loop Braided band makes you feel comfortable to wear. The bands for apple Watch comes with watch lugs on both ends, which locks onto iWatch precisely and securely. Easy and direct installation and one button removal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hang your up to 100-inch TV with Monoprice’s Full...
Discover your lineage: Holiday AncestryDNA test kit dea...
This $6.50 Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Multi-Tool attaches to you...
Vitamix’s immersion blender hits new Amazon low a...
SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger automatically backs u...
Sony’s popular XM3 ANC earbuds return to $178, mo...
Stream six months of Apple Music for FREE if you’...
elago’s Universal Holder confines a Siri Remote a...
Show More Comments

Related

Watch Dogs: Legion online mode delayed for PC, still coming tomorrow for Xbox and PlayStation

Learn More
Reg. $80+

Chefman’s 6.5-liter air fryer is down to $65 shipped for today only (Reg. up to $140)

$65 Learn More
Reg. $80

Hang your up to 100-inch TV with Monoprice’s Full-Motion Wall Mount: $50 (Reg. $80)

$50 Learn More
42% off

Discover your lineage: Holiday AncestryDNA test kit deals now live from $59 (Up to 42% off)

From $59 Learn More
44% off

This $6.50 Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Multi-Tool attaches to your keychain (Save 44%)

$6.50 Learn More

New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021 on Nintendo Switch/PC + new trailer

Learn More

New VIVO electric standing desks now available at Amazon with pricing as low as $230

Order Now! Learn More
First sale

Vitamix’s immersion blender hits new Amazon low at $127.50 to up your cooking game

$127.50 Learn More