Twelve South’s iPhone 12 BookBook Case sees first discount to $58, more from $41

Amazon currently offers the Twelve South BookBook Case for iPhone 12 at $58.20 shipped. Down from its usual $70 going rate, today’s offer amounts to one of the first notable price cuts to date, saves you 17%, and marks a new all-time low. Twelve South’s BookBook Case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in full-grain leather with an overall appearance that turns your handset into a vintage book. The wallet folio can hold four IDs or cards and magnetically snaps onto the case that attached to your device. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more from $41.

Other notable Twelve South BookBook deals:

Last week saw the debut of the new HoverBar Duo iPad Stand from Twelve South which debuts with a versatile 2-in-1 design. But don’t forget that we’re also still seeing the very first price cut on Twelve South AirFly for Nintendo Switch at $42.50, alongside all of the other gear for your iPhone in our smartphone accessories guide.

Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 12 features:

BookBook is hand finished out of full-grain leather that patinas over time and softens with age. Microfiber inside prevents scratching, while the separate magnetic case protects your iPhone with a raised exterior edge.  BookBook was designed to replace your wallet + phone case. There are interior slots along with a side pocket for folded bills/receipts. No more forgetting your wallet or your iPhone when hurrying out the door!

